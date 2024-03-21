They love the 2nd now

A liberal Illinois federal judge has ruled that an illegal immigrant was wrongly banned from possessing a firearm. US District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, an Obama appointee, ruled earlier this month that an illegal migrant residing in the US had his 2nd Amendment rights violated when he was charged for possession of a weapon. Heriberto Carbajal-Flores was charged by prosecutors under US Code 18 § 922, which prohibits illegal immigrants from carrying guns or ammunition. In her ruling, the judge with a liberal track record wrote: 'The noncitizen possession statute, 18 USC § 922(g)(5), violates the Second Amendment as applied to Carbajal-Flores.

Illegal no more, I guess.

This is an absurd ruling for two reasons.

First, an illegal (or if you prefer undocumented) is already breaking the law. They have no legal standing to pass a background check or whatever other requirement we have to purchase a gun.

My guess is that a person with no legitimate identification would raise all kinds of red flags at the gun shop. Of course, maybe Heriberto bought the gun in the streets, another violation.

Second, this judge's opinion is a slap in the face to those of us who came here legally and became U.S. citizens the old-fashioned way, which is legally. Remember the citizenship test or pledging allegiance to the flag?

What message are you sending? Not a healthy one with this total mocking of law.

The judge will be reversed and common sense will prevail. Why would a judge write such an opinion in the first place? I don't know, but I'm sure that she will become a frequent guest on MSNBC.