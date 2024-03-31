March 31, 2024
Mayorkas condemns Texas law to arrest illegals -- in Guatemala
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took his act to Guatemala.
This is the story:
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that a Texas law giving state authorities the power to arrest and deport migrants who have entered the country illegally is unconstitutional.“It is our strongly held view as a matter of law that SB4 (the Texas law) ... is unconstitutional and it is our hope and confidence that the courts will strike it down with finality,” Mayorkas said during a joint news conference with Guatemala President Bernardo Arévalo in the Guatemalan capital.The Texas law passed last year would allow the state to arrest and deport people who enter the U.S. illegally. The U.S. Justice Department has challenged the law as a clear violation of federal authority.A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments on the Texas law Wednesday, but did not rule. The law is on hold for now.
Yes, on hold for now, but no final word yet.
Why would a Cabinet member travel to another country and call out a law signed by a governor and approved by a state legislature?
After all, the law is based on a Constitutional clause about an invasion and how a state can protect itself.
The Secretary said nothing about his incompetence in running the border or encouraging Guatemalans to pay someone to bring them to the border. Wonder if any Guatemalan women were raped or harassed? Don't expect the Secretary to bring that up. That part of the story is avoided at all costs by the Biden administration or the open border cheerleaders.
Maybe someone in the travelling media asked the Secretary about the impeachment or the women raped? I can dream can't I?
P.S.: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.
Image: Screen shot from AP video, via YouTube