In Charles Dickens’s classic story A Tale of Two Cities, the differences between revolutionary Paris and a much more stable London are not so subtly compared. The political and cultural scene in America today reflects more of a “Tale of the City and the Country,” with our cities rife with socialist and unconstitutional policies compared to the rural small towns who tend to uphold more God, country, and constitutional rights. This can be seen in the maps of our national elections: the vast majority of our country is covered in red, and there is just a smattering of blue in the urban areas.

This is nothing new. It has been perpetuated in our urban areas by the Democrats for over 150 years. Go back to the late 1800s in the days of Boss Tweed in New York City, where corruption was widespread. The Boss would use the gangs of New York to keep everyone in line, and the idea was that if you were a new immigrant and you just got off the boat, “we’ll get you a job, a place to live, and when we get you votin’, you will vote for us.” This life, mind you, was only at the subsistence level, and not much has changed today.

Dinesh D’Souza refers to the inner cities as the “New Plantations.” The plantation system really didn’t change; it just shifted north. We will give you free housing, food stamps, a sub-minimal education, abortion on demand, and even go as far as taking away police protection if that is what you want as long as you vote for us — a policy that the Democrats have currently put into hyper-drive. Why else would millions of immigrants be sent to these large cities? You are indebted to the Democrat socialist demagogues who run these cities, and you really can’t get off the plantation.

Our rural and many suburban communities provide a stark contrast. Ever live on a farm? Hard work, self-reliance, and pure grit are what keep them going. In many of our smaller communities, less government control has always been the norm. This has been exhibited in every way, from volunteer fire departments to town hall meetings where everyone gets a chance to voice his opinion. Police and first responders are valued because citizens are taught to respect and appreciate them, and knowing how to properly handle a firearm for defense and hunting is taught as well. There is much more of a sense of community, where God and country are upheld, and you would help your neighbor, unlike the inner city, where you don’t always want to know your neighbor. He might be a drug-pusher or try to get your children into a gang.

How can one get off the plantation of the inner city? Economic opportunity! That is exactly what we saw more of under President Donald Trump: don’t just give handouts to people, but give them a job where they can advance and move off the plantation.

Oddly enough, the Democrat socialists don’t want it that way. They want to keep the people in their cities so they can stay in power. They also want to be able to manipulate national elections so they can keep their party in power at the national level.

And here is where the destruction of America (both city and country) will be finalized: take away one of the most important rights — the right to vote. No matter what party you are a part of, and no matter where you live, this should be a concern for you! We cannot allow this to happen! We need to have poll watchers from our rural communities in the big cities, observing everything that goes on in the elections. We need to end mail-in and drop-box balloting for all except those who are not capable of going to the polls, like our elderly and our military. Voter ID is not voter suppression; it is voter fairness and equality.

If “We the People” do not come together, it will no longer be a tale that we will want to read. It won’t even be America anymore. The American countryside, small towns, and suburban areas would be ripe for a second revolution. Thomas Jefferson even said in the Declaration of Independence, “Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government.” Country singer Jason Aldean hinted at this in his bestselling song “Try That in a Small Town.”

Abraham Lincoln said America is ”the last best hope of earth.” If we lose America, what will become of our children and grandchildren in the city and the country?

