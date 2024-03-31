What defines a leader

On March 10, 1778, the then–future president of the United States, John Adams, showed the fledgling United States of America and its citizens qualities that define a true leader. Early in 1778 — during the same bitter winter that George Washington and his soldiers spent at Valley Forge — John Adams said goodbye to his family in Massachusetts as the Continental Congress asked him to go to France to serve as a diplomat. Adams, always the obedient and loyal public servant, said yes. John Quincy, his ten-year-old son, would accompany him on the voyage, meaning that two future American presidents would be making the trip.

On February 13, Adams and his son boarded the Boston, a 24-gun frigate, for a treacherous and frigid winter Atlantic crossing, known for its storms and ice floes. It was not uncommon for ships to sink, with the loss of all hands.

Adams and his son did not join the ship until just after it had sailed outside its namesake city, in part because Boston was home to numerous British loyalist spies. But that was hardly the only thing to fear — for both John and John Quincy, this would be their first time at sea.

After weathering severe storms and intense seasickness, and outrunning a British Man of War, the Boston’s crew spotted another British sail. This time, the Americans gave chase. After the ship’s master, Captain Tucker, asked Adams to go below, the Boston sped toward its adversary, an armed British merchantman named the Martha. The Martha fired several shots at the Boston, with the cannonballs buzzing over the Adamses on the quarterdeck. The Boston then came about, revealing its superior firepower, and the Martha immediately surrendered as the British Captain realized he was outgunned.

In preparation for this engagement, Tucker checked on his crew, and then he spied our future president, John Adams, who should have been below decks, brandishing a musket and preparing to return fire.

“My dear sir,” the captain asked, “how came you here?” “I ought to do my share of fighting,” Adams promptly replied.

Even though we do not expect our modern commanders-in-chief to do “their share of the fighting,” it is refreshing to see the true qualities of a leader emerge under fire — and out of the public’s eye, rather than for a staged photo op for public consumption. Although there is debate over the author of the quote “integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching,” it still rings true.

Integrity means understanding, accepting, and choosing to live in accordance with one’s moral principles, which include honesty, fairness, and decency. A person of integrity consistently demonstrates these qualities, even when no one is looking. Integrity is revealed when people act virtuously regardless of the circumstance or the consequences. It requires moral courage and is the critical connection between ethics and moral action.

As we approach the acrimony of the upcoming election cycle, let’s hope those public servants running for public office can indeed demonstrate the qualities of leadership: courage under fire and integrity even when no one is looking.

Image via Picryl.