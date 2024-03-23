Let them eat snake!

You’ve likely heard the expression, “If it was a snake, it would have bitten you.”

Well, turnabout is fair play, they say.

So-called experts now are saying that we should be eating snakes to help save the planet. Apparently, they are “sustainable!”

“Honey, could you pass the pythons?”

“Mmm, this anaconda is delicious!”

“Hey, nice asp!”

If a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, a snake in your belly is worth two in the grass!

The Klaus Schwabs of the World (Economic Forum) not only want us to eat ze bugs, but eat ze serpents, too!

Yum!

Apologies to Jim Stafford, but we are now supposed to like spiders and snakes! The experts, clever like a fox snake, must now be amused to no end trying to think up things to get us to eat. (Rather than just believe.)

But, hey, if it rattles you to think of eating snakes, you’ve probably never had viper victuals. Tastes like chicken!

So, someday soon, sit down to a rattlesnake entrée with a side of mealworms. Enjoy!

Snakes and bugs…it’s what’s for dinner!

Or it will be if we let our elite overlords have their way.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License