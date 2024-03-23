What are all those cuts through the border wall near San Diego about?

In the wake of yesterday's border rush on El Paso, where hundreds of illegals armed with knives and shanks stormed the border on the Texas National Guard, local conservative politico Amy Reichter got word about something pretty interesting on the San Diego end of this same border.

🚨 Border Patrol on high alert: Multiple cuts in the border wall signaled something big was coming. Last night, over 200 people were dropped off by smuggler vehicles on the Mexico side & entered the U.S. illegally. Photo is from a source @CoryGoat last night: pic.twitter.com/j1UFSyJNIT — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) March 23, 2024

Yesterday, the border looked like this in El Paso:

Hundreds of illegal aliens overwhelm Texas troops in El Paso and storm the border



Americans are so sick and tired of seeing this invasion



ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/joycpX2wmv — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 21, 2024

Now San Diego has blow-torched areas of its border wall featuring cuts and holes that weren't there before and the Border Patrol is expressing concern that something looks as though it's coming down?

Reichert's tweet picture didn't feature visible cuts in the wall, but she did show that such cuts look or could look like this, from a 2019 NBC News story:

Here is an example: pic.twitter.com/A3AbyXlfK5 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) March 23, 2024

Which taken together with the El Paso incident, suggests that cartels aren't going to take a closed border lying down. They're getting more aggressive and planning ever more heinous acts now that public frustration has reached a boiling point in the U.S.

The sudden cuts in the border wall can only indicate that they're looking to maintain their control over border travelways, using ever more violent tactics to get what they want.

If the report is correct, the Border Patrol is now on high alert, because something seems to be coming down. Thanks a lot, Joe.

Image: Twitter video screen shot