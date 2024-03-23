FDA takes down its propaganda demonizing ivermectin as a treatment for Covid

We will never know how many Covid sufferers died because they shunned treatment with ivermectin, but at least the FDA has stopped spreading the lie (aka, disinformation) that the medicine is for animals, not humans, as this now-deleted tweet did:

(source: FDA tweet via American Greatness)

This retreat is taking place because:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reportedly settled a lawsuit brought by three doctors who who accused the health regulator of interfering with their ability to practice medicine and prescribe Ivermectin to treat COVID.

But the FDA is not conceding that ivermectin is a safe and effective treatment for Covid. To do so would invalidate the emergency use authorization for the mRNA drug incorrectly called a vaccine. Bypassing the normal tests for new drugs with an emergency use authorization requires that there be no effective alternative therapy.

Via The Epoch Times:

Within 21 days, the FDA will remove another page titled, “why you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19,” according to the settlement announcement, which was filed with federal court in southern Texas.

The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals,” the page currently states. It also says that data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19, despite how some studies it cites show ivermectin is effective against the illness.

The FDA in the settlement is also agreeing to delete multiple social media posts that came out strongly against ivermectin, including one that stated: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

In exchange, doctors who sued the agency are dismissing their claims, the filing states. (snip)

An FDA spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email that the agency “has chosen to resolve this lawsuit rather than continuing to litigate over statements that are between two and nearly four years old.”

FDA has not admitted any violation of law or any wrongdoing, disagrees with the plaintiffs’ allegation that the agency exceeded its authority in issuing the statements challenged in the lawsuit, and stands by its authority to communicate with the public regarding the products it regulates,” the spokesperson said. “FDA has not changed its position that currently available clinical trial data do not demonstrate that ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. The agency has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19.”