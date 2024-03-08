Joe Biden is like Davros from Doctor Who

Dems may be breathing a sigh of relief that Joe Biden made it through the SOTU. Congratulations—infused with… whatever energy boost, he proved he can lean on a podium for a couple of hours and mostly recite a practiced speech.

However, many normal people (non-Dems) were left aghast at his screeching, strident, unpleasantness. Those are probably attributes that endear him to nasty Dems, but how will that attract so-called independents, or sway Nikki Haley’s primary voters?

Biden is such a vile old curmudgeon that he reminds me of Davros from Doctor Who, the classic science-fiction program with a cult following. The doctor is considered a Time Lord, traveling through time throughout the universe – I did say it’s science-fiction.

Who cares? Well, I only raise this because one of the Doctor’s main antagonists are the Daleks, and they can trace their provenance to the creepy and evil curmudgeon, Davros.

There is a difference between Biden and Davros — Davros is considered to be a genius, whereas Biden is obviously the opposite. However, in terms of disposition, they are very much alike: scarred, disabled, and just unpleasant.

When Davros becomes enraged or excited, his voice would rise to an ear-piercing high pitch, revealing his fury. That is what much of Biden’s SOTU address sounded like. Biden’s handlers encouraged him to show energy, and the result was Davros-esque.

Sure, Biden made it through his SOTU with his physique basically upright, but for voters with open minds, his character is not upright.

As mentioned, Davros is infamous for creating the Daleks, whose falsetto dialects were infused with excitable repetitions to “Exterminate. Exterminate. Exterminate….” That’s what Biden wants to do to life, liberty, and prosperity in America. Indeed, his regressive agenda would essentially exterminate the values that made us exceptional. In essence, he wants to exterminate the last great hope of Earth so that those who didn’t contribute much can feel better about themselves.

President Trump described Biden’s SOTU demeanor as “angry, mentally disturbed.” That sounds a lot like the evil Davros. Even though I haven’t watched Doctor Who in a while, I was instantly transported back to the Manichaean plots, with Davros representing darkness, upon hearing Biden’s SOTU shrieks.

For most conservatives who don’t wallow in personal hubris, it’s all about policy. But for some voters a key attribute in a candidate is likability. Good luck with that, Joe Davros Biden. Here’s hoping Trump can be the Doctor Who saves us.

Image: Wer-Al Zwowe, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.