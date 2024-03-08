The 2024 election: the apocalypse or a chance for renewal

We’re living on the edge. The nation is on the edge. Maybe the whole planet is. It is very daunting, and I dread imminent catastrophe in two guises: political and military. We Americans must turn out in November to vote en masse to get Donald Trump back into office and, once he’s there, he must act decisively to protect the country from crippling enemy attacks.

Political Catastrophe:

Just days ago, a New York Times/Siena College poll had Trump opening a 5.5 point nationwide lead over Joe Biden. Trump himself says he doesn’t need Nikki’s voters, and Jim Geraghty says that 6% of the undecided will turn the trick.

Those referenced in the above paragraph are all channeling from somewhere that the voters will decide the election. However, the voters did not decide the election in 2020. Why would they decide it in 2024? Have the Democrats livestreamed that they have repented of cheating?

A 5.5 or 6-point margin is not safe enough for Trump. Instead, it is close enough for the cheaters to prevail. We’re living on the edge. I pray to Almighty God to cause the cheaters to stumble and allow the voters to determine the 2024 election.

Image: America’s choices by AI.

Military Catastrophe:

Russia is now dominating Ukraine, as was inevitable ever since Ukraine foolishly went on the offense. Russia is out-conscripting Ukraine. Victor Davis Hanson’s analysis shows that Russia and Ukraine are contenders from different weight classes.

To turn things around on that faraway battlefield, America and the European Union must pump in many more munitions into Ukraine for it even to stay in the field.

But there is now something new. Russia is moving to a new theater by threatening space nukes.

China is making the same threat. The Norks are singing from the same music. A nuke blast 25 miles over Kansas will effectively be an electromagnetic pulse (“EMP”) attack to obliterate the US electrical grid.

While in office, Trump issued an Executive Order mandating that the federal government harden the grid. The anti-Trumpers in the administration blocked implementation, and Biden abandoned it. So, notwithstanding the risks, the USA remains vulnerable to an EMP attack. We are totally exposed to the threat.

William R. Forstchen’s powerful novels describe the “new dark age” following an EMP attack. In the first book, Newt Gingrich’s forward and US Navy Cpt Bill Sanders’s afterward are illuminating and daunting.

Item numero uno on Donald Trump’s January 2025 bucket list must be seizing actual control of the executive branch, precisely as Josh First prescribes. Then, he must take immediate action to harden the grid against EMP.

I realize the bucket list is extensive, but first things first.

Right now, there are three EMP-ready enemies (China, North Korea, Russia), and they will soon be joined by a fourth: Iran—thanks to Obama’s and Biden’s joint efforts. Iran has virtually announced its intent to attack when capable, which could be any week now. A return to the 19th Century (if we’re even that lucky) is in the cards.

I pray to Almighty God to spare our land from EMP attack and allow us to return to order and civilization.