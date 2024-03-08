Goodbye Super Tuesday

So Super Tuesday is history and no one “gonna miss you” to paraphrase Mick Jagger. In Texas, there was low turnout Tuesday and the numbers tell the story.

Look at the results: Trump got 1.8 million votes; Biden got 826,000 or half as much. The gap was greater in the U.S. Senate primary: Allred got 570,000, while Cruz pulled 1.97 million. I should add that Allred was the subject of media attention and Cruz did not run TV ads. Maybe we have an enthusiasm problem? We will see in November.

The big story of Super Tuesday is Governor Abbott and vouchers. He set his sights on replacing GOP members of the legislature who voted against vouchers and the results were stunning. Here is the story:

After facing decades of fierce bipartisan resistance to the idea of using state dollars to pay for private school tuition, school voucher supporters in Texas emerged from the Tuesday primaries triumphant. Their long-held goal has never felt more in reach. Gov. Greg Abbott succeeded in knocking off nine fellow Republicans who opposed vouchers in the House during last year’s legislative sessions. More could fall in the May runoffs, placing his signature priority in range in 2025.

It was amazing. He identified the incumbents, got primary challengers and walked away with a new legislature. And every one of those districts was already red so the new guys and gals will win. Pretty incredible.

So what happened to Democrat turnout? I think that we are seeing two things here play out:

First, what are Democrats going to get excited about? Biden? Allred? I saw Allred’s election night speech and he is not O’Rourke. At least Beto got the college kids excited and outsiders to send him millions of dollars. Allred won’t be so lucky because the Democrats have too many Senate seats to defend and sending a lot of money to Texas may not be a good idea with Trump leading the ticket.

Secondly, all the talk about painting Texas blue is still a fantasy. In fact, the state got more red than blue. The problem for Democrats is that there is more red on the map.

So Goodbye Super Tuesday and wonder what excuse about turnout the Democrats will come up with?

