Gold Star father thrown out of Biden's SOTU and put in cuffs after shouting a call to remember his son

Joe Biden's State of the Union was long, at least and hour long, and boring as heck, going into minutia about ticket prices, shrinkflation, and abortion as "care," amounting to essentially a campaign speech.

Left unsaid was any mention of one of the worst failures on his watch, the horrendous U.S. pullout from Afghanistan. While he's running for re-election, he'd rather that be ... forgotten.

Well, not everyone has that luxury of forgetting and moving along.

According to the Daily Mail:

The Gold Star father of a Marine killed during the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal was arrested during Thursday's State of the Union for heckling President Joe Biden during his speech. Steve Nikoui, the father of slain Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, shouted 'Remember Abbey Gate!' 'United States Marines!' and 'Abbey Gate!' from the balcony of the House chamber in the middle of the president's remarks. Abbey Gate is where Nikoui's son Kareem and 12 other service members were killed by a suicide bomber during the chaotic American exit from Kabul on August 26, 2021. The 51-year-old, who has blamed Biden for his son's death, was quickly removed from the public gallery and placed in handcuffs. The Gold star father began his protest after Biden said 'America’s safer today than when I took office.'

O.K., I can understand removing him from the speech owing to his heckle. When you make up your mind to do that, you pretty well know that you'll be stopped and taken out.

What's obnoxious here is that they saw fit to handcuff him, like a drunk or criminal, when he was clearly an aggrieved father who sought to have his son's needless death remembered given that it was done in selfless service to his country. Biden, remember, looked at his watch several times when his son's body was brought back in a box from Afghanistan. Had this father not been treated this badly by the Bidenites these past few years, his shoutout never would have happened.

But for that, they slap the cuffs on him, which is a lot more than they do for illegal aliens literally breaking into our country through its Southern border.

The sheer lack of proportionality here, along with the extreme leadership failures that led up to his son's death does call for an explanation from Joe and his miserable lieutenants out on their Hamptons vacays.

But Joe doesn't want anyone to so much as remember this, let alone the lives of the 13 innocent servicemembers who were needlessly killed on the way out. That explains the draconian response on a Gold Star father.

Democrats have screamed outrage at President Trump for his tiffs with some gold star families with activist agendas in other contexts.

Where is their outrage now?

Image: Twitter screen shot