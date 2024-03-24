Israel's iron sheep

In Israel, a land that prays for peace even as it’s forced into war, the concept of Iron Sheep—peaceable, productive creatives made strong through their collective history, culture, and efforts—has become an important part of Israel’s strength during the current war.

In America, the word “iron” is used in many contexts. There are “tough as (iron) nails,” “iron will,” “Iron Man,” etc. The strong metal is a metaphor for human strength and stamina. In Israel, “iron” has a similar connotation of strength, as seen in the name for the Gaza conflict: “Swords of Iron.” Then, there is the “Iron Dome,” referring to the missile defense shield for intercepting short-range projectiles. Recently, we were introduced to the “Iron String,” which is a guided mortar shell that limits collateral damage. And, at some point soon, Israel will introduce the “Iron Beam” that concentrates energy into a beam to be used against incoming missiles.

Recently, though, I was introduced to an Israeli concept known as “Iron Sheep” (“tzōn barzel” or “Iron Flock”). Sheep are peaceable animals that gather together, one presumes, to offer comfort and strength to each member of the herd. The metaphor here is of a grouping of events, movements, moments, people, and ideas that are gathered together, forming the continuous history of the Jewish people. In other words, formative cultural assets.

Before October 7, it seems that tzōn barzel, Iron Sheep, was to be an organized exhibition for artistic endeavors. However, the Israeli-Gazan war pushed off the cultural event scheduled to take place at various locations around Jerusalem. The Gazan barbarians caused a delay and, at the same time, gave new impetus to its organizers. Tzōn barzel is now taking place, though. The Jerusalem Biennale website will give the reader a view of these Jewish assets.

It would have been far too prescient to expect the curators of this exhibit to have included references to the Iron Sheep that have now become part of Israeli parlance. The Iron Dome prevented the mass destruction of what the Jews have built in their homeland. The Iron Swords War has been the well-organized response of the Jews to the banal evil of mass slaughter that would otherwise have ended with myriad homeless and dead Israeli citizens. The Iron Sting mortar shell has made it possible for Israeli soldiers to avoid being the mass murderers that the world’s antisemites nevertheless insist they are. And the future use of the Iron Beam will hopefully make war far less inviting for everyone worldwide.

All these Iron developments are truly tzōn barzel, cultural assets. They have preserved the Jewish state so art, craft, scholarship, literature, and music can continue to be rooted in a Jewish historical context. However, these new iron tools of both war and peace would not have been developed without the spiritual nature of Israel’s denizens who, now more than ever, realize the importance, indeed necessity, of an independent Jewish state. There are many among us who wish them to be strengthened in their endeavor.