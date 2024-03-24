The losers in Biden’s America

Outside the winners in Joe Biden’s America, the American people as a whole are getting hammered by Joe Biden and his leftist policy agenda. Here’s are highlight of the “losers” in Joe Biden’s America.

Gen X/Gen Z/Students

But didn’t students get their “student loans” waived? How come they’re not winners? The future is not bright for most people under 50. You are seeing (and will see) a continued deterioration of the dollar and a diminishing standard of living if you vote for Democrats.

As Ronald Reagan succinctly stated, “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We will preserve for our children this, the last best hope of man on earth, or we will sentence them to take the first step into a thousand years of darkness.”

Freedom and (market) opportunity have served prior generations of Americans. Joe Biden and Democrats have a vision for America, where freedom and opportunity are subverted to the interests of the state. “You will own nothing and be happy.”

Home-Buyers, Renters, People Who Eat and/or Drive

If you want to buy a home, rent a home or apartment, eat, or drive, you are getting hammered by Bidenomics. The affordability of homes for new buyers is all but out of reach for most Americans. Rents are skyrocketing. The cost to fill up a car or truck is 50% more than it was when Donald Trump left office. Eating out has gotten expensive, even for fast food, with McDonald’s meals reaching $18. In California, wait until the minimum wage for fast food workers goes to $20/hr. Your meals will also increase in cost to absorb this expense.

Auto Workers

Donald Trump caught flak this past week for using the term “bloodbath.” Of course, lying media misrepresented what he said as referring to a bloodbath “in the streets” if he loses the election in 2024. Sadly, many (many) Democrats were duped, many of whom likely still believe the lie.

Auto workers, though, should take heed of what Trump really said: if Joe Biden imposes draconian emissions standards in America (which he is doing), and if China builds E.V. car plants in Mexico (which it is), and imports those cars without tariffs, there will be a bloodbath in your industry. The Big 3 lost billions last year due to current E.V. mandates. If you work in the industry, and want to continue to work in the industry, buck your union “management’s” call to support the Democrats and Joe Biden.

Black People

I call out black people as a “group,” as they’ve consistently voted for the Democrats upwards of 90–95% despite their relative standard of living declining year in, year out. Crime, education outcomes, inflation, and illegal immigration have seen generational declines in the black community and have accelerated in the past three years. Many black influencers have asked the question: “We’ve voted for Democrat promises year in, year out; what has it gotten us?” Nothing but despair.

Hispanics

There is and was a long-held belief that Hispanics support illegal immigration. They don’t. More and more Hispanics (as blacks) are seeing the negative impacts of illegal workers undercutting their wages and opportunities. They also are turned off to the Democrats’ push for radical cultural changes, in conflict with their Catholic values.

White people

There is no class of persons in America more derided for scorn (and attack) by the left than white (Caucasian) Americans. Every wrong in America, leftists will say, is due to institutional racism. Under the new DIE (Marxist) framework, “black, indigenous, and people of color” (BIPOC) are oppressed. White people are oppressors. This is being manifested by policies, regulations, hiring practices, college admissions, and cultural (and physical) attacks that punish white people. Many leftist white people have prostrated themselves at the altar of DIE to earn indulgences. While this may buy them some time, eventually, they too will be targeted for persecution.

Jews

Prior to October 7 of last year, many Jews believed they were part of the intersectional fraternity of leftist victimhood, enjoying the benefits of education, commerce, and the arts without much scrutiny.

The Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the rape, murder, and kidnapping of many of their fellow religionists/countrymen have caused many American Jews to come to terms with the fact that they, in the eyes of the left, are “oppressors.” Their allegiance to liberal causes has been overshadowed by the left’s binary view of oppressed/oppressors.

Some Jews (Chuck Schumer, and others) are leftists first and Jews a distant second. If you’re not a hardcore leftist, you will be attacked and derided. “Never again” is happening again.

Women/Single Women

Many women are working, raising a family, or both. No one is impacted more directly by Bidenomics than America’s single and married women. The prospects for women, single women particularly, are bleak.

Retailers/Corporations

As we see in San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Detroit, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Dearborn, Portland, Seattle, and other leftist cities across America, retailers are being decimated by smash-and-grab theft rings, the rising cost of labor, and inflationary pressures driving consumers to buy fewer and fewer items. Many stores have closed, with Dollar Tree/Dollar General announcing this week that it is closing 1,000 stores. This is on Joe Biden and his leftist D.A.s. It will get worse before it gets much worse.

The Media

But don’t the media benefit from the umbrella of leftism and Joe Biden? Yes and no.

While they are all but shielded from prosecution or criticism by those on the left, their continued lies (in service to the DNC) have caused them to lose any credibility that they maybe once had. The people are on to them. They can see with their own two eyes that what they’re being told is hogwash.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Consuming leftist media is like eating a crap sandwich for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

America’s Military

Military recruitment is at an all-time low, even though the military is running ads that speak of diversity, inclusion, equity, and the promise of free “gender-affirming” surgeries. Our military readiness is weak. Morale is terrible. Our adversaries don’t fear us. Our allies don’t trust us.

Joe Biden has been a disaster to the economy, on foreign affairs and international conflicts, and in our rapidly declining culture.

The vast majority of Americans are far less better off than they were under Donald Trump.

Make America Great Again.

