The Jimmy Carter-ization of Kamala Harris

By the end of Jimmy Carter’s term, America was in bad shape, and Jimmy Carter was a laughingstock. The same is happening with the end of the Biden presidency, with Kamala Harris assuming today’s role as a laughingstock.

Jimmy Carter’s presidency was plagued by inflation, stagflation, and Middle Eastern unrest, culminating with the humiliation of the Iran hostage crisis. America also had rising drug and crime problems that turned entire cities, such as New York, into slums. All were products of poor Democrat policies and manifest American weakness.

Joe Biden’s presidency is plagued by inflation, stagflation, and a Middle Eastern war, along with an Eastern European war and African decay. In addition, America suffers from an open border, drug problems, and accelerating crime that has turned entire cities, such as New York, into slums. Oh, and as in the 1970s, he loses wars. (By the way, we abandoned Vietnam before Carter’s presidency, but Biden was one of the Democrat architects behind that abandonment.)

But there was laughter in the 1970s, too. For example, there was the time that Jimmy Carter claimed he was attacked by a killer rabbit. There was also the time that Jimmy Carter, aided by an inept translator, announced to the world that he had defected from America and had lust in his heart for the Polish people. I can still remember the reaction shots of the gathered Soviet dignitaries. Those were the days.

Image: Clapping Kamala. X screen grab.

Today’s embarrassed laughter comes from a president who repeatedly falls down the stairs, shakes hands with invisible people, must be told to get out of the rain, needs giant Easter Bunnies to escort him on the White House grounds, and compulsively sniffs children. Although, on second thought, none of that’s very funny, is it?

And maybe it’s not so funny, either, when Kamala Harris’s trip to Puerto Rico is so badly handled that she finds herself serenaded by an anti-American, antisemitic group that attacked Puerto Rico’s political status as an American territory, while celebrating Hamas (which freely expresses its dream of exterminating Israel’s population). Even worse than being serenaded by such an insulting song, is the fact that Kamala cheerfully clapped along:

Veep Kamala Harris was cluelessly clapping along and all smiles as a man began singing in Spanish outside a community center in Puerto Rico last week — until she was told what he was actually saying. The vice president, 59, had ventured into a courtyard after her visit to the Goyoco community center in San Juan when the protester broke into song in Spanish. Trying to be friendly, the unwitting Harris nodded and clapped along — but then an aide appeared to inform her about what the lyrics meant, and suddenly she stopped. “We want to know, Kamala What did you come here for? We want to know,” the man sang, according to multiple translations. “The vice president is here making history. We want to know what she thinks of the colony. “Long live Free Palestine and Haiti, too.”

Kamala Harris mindlessly dances to song protesting her visit to US colony of Puerto Rico, stops clapping once her aide translates it.



🎵 "We want to know, Kamala, what did you come here for? We want to know what you think of the colony." pic.twitter.com/lkko4hCnW3 — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) March 23, 2024

What happened in Puerto Rico wasn’t Kamala’s fault. The singer should never have been allowed into her presence without decent vetting.

As was the case with Carter’s presidency, these things don’t happen during well-run administrations. They happen when things are out of control in the White House. Kamala, who has a master’s in personal buffoonery thanks to her regularly uttered word salads, simply got caught in this latest example of amateur hour under Biden’s puppet administration.

America cannot take much more of the Biden administration. We are a country with wonderful resources, both human and natural, but even a strong body can be killed by a determined opponent who holds all the weapons. Viewed this way, the embarrassing incompetence seems more strategic than accidental. Come November, I truly hope that Americans will abandon an administration that fights against us and usher in a new administration that will fight for us.