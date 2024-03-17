Haiti: can't we put America first?

Haiti is coming apart, and as always, the US government is making it worse. In the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake that devastated the island, the Clintons grabbed on and never let go:

Mrs Clinton was Secretary of State and Mr Clinton was UN Special Envoy to Haiti when the January 2010 earthquake struck, killing an estimated 220,000 people. Some $13.3bn (£10.9bn) was pledged by international donors for Haiti's recovery. Mr Clinton was appointed co-chairman of the Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC), along with Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Max Bellerive. The Clinton Foundation later said it raised some 30 million for Haiti and never took a dime for itself, but Haitians tend to disagree about the effectiveness of Clinton help: In email exchanges with top Clinton Foundation officials, a senior aide to Mrs Clinton, who was then-secretary of state, kept an eye out for those identified by the abbreviations "FOB" (friends of Bill Clinton) or "WJC VIPs" (William Jefferson Clinton VIPs). "Need you to flag when people are friends of WJC," wrote Caitlin Klevorick, a senior State Department official who was vetting incoming offers of assistance coming through the Clinton Foundation.

Circa 2024, the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) continues its practice of abandoning Americans in deadly danger:

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) announced the successful rescue of trapped American citizens from Haiti Tuesday as reports of gang violence and allegations of cannibalism continue to flow from the Caribbean nation. “I am proud to report that my team and I were successful in evacuating and rescuing a trapped, and at risk group of Americans from ‘Have Faith Orphanage’ in Haiti last night,” Mills posted on X. “This recent mission reiterates a disturbing reality that under President Biden’s leadership American lives are continually jeopardized.”

Among the Americans Mills rescued was best-selling author Mitch Albom.

Among the most common mistakes Americans make, including—probably particularly—our State Department, is thinking residents of other nations and cultures are just like us. They think like us, want the same things, and are just dying for American-style democracy. To that end, we pour billions into foreign aid. That hasn’t worked out so well in Haiti:

Since the 2010 earthquake, the United States has provided over $5 billion in aid to Haiti. That doesn’t include Biden’s latest batch of $133 million after gangs took over much of the country. The $100 million in security assistance announced by Biden is on top of the $312 million that we already provided to fund, train and arm Haiti’s police forces over the last decade and a half. And with over $400 million in backing, Haiti’s police still can’t compete with gang members. But many of the gang members were once the police officers whom we helped to train. Jimmy “Barbeque” Cherizier, the leader of the G9 gang which controls the streets and is the most powerful man in Haiti, was a former police officer who had been accused of playing a role in the murder, rape and arsons that burned 400 homes and killed 70 people.

American troops have often tried to keep the peace, as have others, all to no avail.

By the time Bill Clinton rushed in to exploit the 2010 earthquake, the situation was already hopeless. Haiti could be nothing else except a war zone and a fundraising tool for aid groups. It’s a permanent disaster area of the kind that keeps NGOs and UN officials in business for life.

The lessons of Haiti are clear: it’s a hellhole of corruption, worsened by the UN, NGOs and all manner of foreign aid and meddling. It’s another Mogadishu where competing warlords fight for dominance, steal foreign aid, and kill off each other and anyone else they don’t like. We’ve already sent in Marines to secure our embassy, but sending in additional troops is a fool’s errand.

The brokest nation in history—America—can’t afford to waste blood and treasure in vain attempts to make people who aren’t like us and don’t want to be, Americans. We’re going to be spending more than enough supporting the newest thousands of Haitians who illegally enter America, many, I’m sure, flown to the destinations of their choice by the MMPA.

Can’t we, once again, put America and Americans first?

