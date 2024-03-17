Media whips out fake 'narrative' on Trump 'bloodbath'

They're at it again.

President Trump uses one figure of speech they don't like in a speech to supporters in the swing state of Ohio and all of a sudden we're supposed to head for the hills in mortal terror.

Here's how bad it's gotten, as The Guardian put it:

Trump’s Ohio address, ostensibly in support of Bernie Moreno, his preferred candidate in the state’s Republican Senate primary Tuesday, also saw the former president returning to darker, more apocalyptic themes. The US, Trump insisted during comments about the auto workers and the car industry, was headed for “a bloodbath” if he was rejected again at the polls in favor of Biden. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s gonna be a bloodbath. That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he said, without clarifying what he meant. Later, he added: “I don’t think you’re going to have another election in this country, if we don’t win this election… certainly not an election that’s meaningful.” His comments prompted a statement from Biden’s re-election campaign that said “this is who Donald Trump is”. A Biden campaign spokesperson James Singer said: “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge.”

Dark, apocalyptic? Like this image of Joe Biden?

Screen shot from 13NewsNow video, via YouTube

Speaking of apocalyptic.

Bloodbath, ooh, scary.

Here are the media clapping seals repeating their talking points:

Only the Daily Beast wrote an accurate headline, the rest were having too much fun with the word 'bloodbath' and sought to suggest voters there would be blood in the streets, Trump supposedly threatening violence (again).

Here's what the leftists who latched onto the word really had in mind with their latching onto that one word, this one let the cat out of the bag:

Trump said it’s going to be a blood bath if not elected. He should automatically be removed from the election. pic.twitter.com/Pls5yZiNco — Col (@ctmercer80) March 17, 2024

They want to extend their January 6 stunts into the present day, creating one, two, many Jack Smiths with which to topple Trump on the fake January 6 rap.

All it shows is that they know they can't beat Trump by elections, so now they're looking for that one magic disqualifying word and trying to run with the word 'bloodbath.'

It's pathetic.

Image: Screen shot from Today Show video, via YouTube