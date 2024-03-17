March 17, 2024
Chopping, not splitting, the baby
Fani stays and Nathan goes, or so we hear.
Some are saying that Judge Scott McAfee did a King Solomon, or, split the baby.
Of course, the point of that story was not really to kill or split the baby but to see which of the two women loved the infant more as Professor Jonathan Turley wrote:
Many commentators reviewing the decision of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to disqualify lead Special Counsel Nathan Wade but not Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis as “Solomonic” or “splitting the baby” in the Trump prosecution.Indeed, it was similar in all but one respect. The baby at issue before King Solomon survived. That whole point of the story was not to kill the baby but to see which of the two women loved the baby more.In the story from 1 Kings 3:16–28, two mothers claim the male child who Solomon declares that each can get one half. One mother immediately accepts while the second woman begs him to just give the first woman the child and not to kill him.Solomon immediately gives the second woman the child as clearly the mother who loves the baby.But if either Wade or Willis truly loved “their baby” — the case against Trump — they would have removed themselves weeks ago.
There you ago again, professor. You make too much sense.
What we are seeing from Fani and Nathan is zealotry on steroids. It did not occur to these Trump haters, or the people driving this case from behind the curtain, that a district attorney romantically involved with the lead attorney was a ticking bomb. Do they hate Trump so much that they thought they could behave like this and get away with their behavior?
Well, Fani stays, but her problems do not. She may be facing a special prosecutor or investigation. Yes, the lucky guy here is Nathan because he goes and she stays behind to face the music.
So another day and more confirmation that Trump has a lot of stupid enemies.
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License