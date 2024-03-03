It has taken about three years, but the consequences of ten million or so illegal “immigrants” inundating American cities have become glaringly apparent. We largely have Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to thank for that reality slap in the face of blue cities and states. To be sure, it was foreseeable, every bit of it, and the predictions of many, requiring no psychic ability, have become manifest.

Tens, even hundreds of thousands of Americans are dying from drug overdoses and the depredations of criminal “newcomers,” as the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) is now terming them. The “newcomer” tsunami is costing us half a trillion a year in welfare outlays, and more in damage and destruction. Our schools and hospitals are overburdened, and we can be certain millions of “newcomers” will be illegally voting in November.

Actually, even their mere presence in America is continuously illegal, but who’s counting?

Graphic: Twitter (X) Screenshot

Denver, Colorado is a relentlessly blue city and proud of it. Many of its residents, not so much, but what do those xenophobic racists know? Some of them know they’re losing their jobs so Denver’s self-imagined elite can transfer their wages and standard of living to

“newcomers:”

The city of Denver on Monday announced some of its employees may have all their hours cut in order to reallocate funds towards dealing with the city’s migrant crisis. "The City of Denver is trying to avoid the word ‘layoffs’ when it comes to impending budget cuts. So instead, they’re telling some hourly on-call employees they may have their hours reduced to zero," local NBC affiliate 9News reported.

“Layoffs.” “Hours reduced to zero.” Yes, that’s so much better.

The city government is looking to cut $4.3 million in funding from its Parks and Recreations department and use that money towards handling the migrant crisis that has been stressing the city's resources.

Denver is plowing new ground in inventing lunatic euphemisms:

"The reduction in hours of operation and programs will affect the number of hours worked by many on-call, some to the point where they may not receive any hours," he told 9News. "The final decisions on hours for any individual position have not been made yet."

But these are not “layoffs,” no sir!

According to the department, the city employees whose hours are on the chopping block are "on-call employees," which include lifeguards, coaches, and front desk workers. "The number of hours an on-call works can vary from individual to individual and by the season," the statement continued. "Some on-calls can support multiple functions, some may only teach one class all year long." Employees who can’t make a living thanks to the cuts are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits.

And all the money for those benefits will almost certainly be going to “newcomers.”

With some employees at risk of losing all their work hours, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston doesn't consider them layoffs. In a press conference on Feb. 9, he said, "These direct impacts on DMV do not involve layoffs, nor do Parks and Rec involve layoffs of our current employees."

Well off course not! They’re just not going to have any “hours.” Tragically, no “hours” means no wages, but we have to take care of these “newcomers” in the style to which they have become accustomed.

[Johnson] added, "We will have hourly workers that will have fewer hours. If we reduce your hours and you’re an on-call worker, that’s true. We will have on-call workers that we won’t hire for the summer that we will have hired otherwise. This does reduce new hires that we would’ve brought on."

What’s true?! That you’re an on-call worker, that Johnson is reducing your hours? Both? Has Johnson studied at the Joe Biden institute of rhetoric? Johnson is not hiring people that he would have hired if he wasn’t hiring people? And who is responsible for this? That’s right: Republicans!

Johnston held back tears during the press conference as he criticized the federal government for not doing enough to help with the migrant crisis. "I’m incredibly proud of how city team members have stepped up over the past year, but it is clear that the federal government is not going to support our city," he said. He also slammed Republicans for killing the Senate's bipartisan border bill, saying it "will have a devastating impact in Denver."

Uh-huh. Like the devastating impact of allowing a minimum of 5000 “newcomers” a day—two million a year—into America that bill would have mandated?

Three things are certain: the MMPA is going to continue to screw Americans. Denver is going to continue to screw its citizens, and Mike Johnson is demonstrating by his rhetoric and actions he has a great future in the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party. OK, four things: as long as D/s/cs are in charge, “newcomers” are golden.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.