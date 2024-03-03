Why do Democrats hate white rural America so much?

It would be a grave understatement to suggest that the mainstream media are biased in favor of the Democrats. It implies that the Democrats and the media are separate entities and that somehow the Democrats are influencing the media.

In reality, the mainstream media are a P.R. wing for the Democrats. They are like a department within the party. Hence, there is no difference between the utterances of a Democrat politician and a mainstream media “pundit.”

As Rush Limbaugh frequently observed, on any given day, the “experts” across media outlets use identical phraseology to describe any given event.

Words such as “collusion” and “insurrection” didn’t become the de facto terminology by coincidence. An adept wordsmith among the Democrats supplied these terms, and the media obediently repeated them.

Among the worst offenders in the mainstream media is MSNBC. The channel is not even propaganda, because propaganda requires finesse. Good propaganda is subtle.

But MSNBC is nakedly partisan and proud of it.

Its staffers wallow in identity politics, faux victimhood, conspiracy theories, and hatred for their country.

Consuming MSNBC for even a few minutes is a nauseating experience for any regular human being. The only purpose of MSNBC is for people to understand the mindset of modern leftist Democrats.

A few days back, MSNBC was at its revolting worst as authors of the new book White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy appeared on sparsely watched Morning Joe.

The book is proof that the publishing industry is hijacked by extremists. One of the authors is Thomas Schaller, a professor of political science from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. This is more evidence of the drastic decline in the education system in the U.S.

The other author is columnist Paul Waldman, who writes for Democrat mouthpieces such as the Washington Post.

The premise of their book is that Caucasian rural voters are the most dangerous “geodemographic” group in America.

“They are the most racist, xenophobic, anti-immigrant, anti-gay geodemographic group in the country,” claimed Schaller. “Second, they’re the most conspiracist group. QAnon support and subscribers, election denialism, COVID denialism instead of scientific skepticism, Obama birtherism.”

“They don’t believe in an independent press, free speech,” Schaller said. “They’re also the most strongly White nationalist and White Christian nationalist. ... They’re most likely to excuse or justify violence as an acceptable alternative to peaceful public discourse.”

“They’re pissed off,” concluded Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. Such coarse language is common on MSNBC.

Next, it was Waldman’s turn to spew venom. He claimed that Donald Trump is a “conduit for [white rural voters’] rage and anger.”

“All that [Trump] gave them was essentially a way to essentially give a big middle finger to Democrats, to people who live in cities and to the rest of the country,” he said.

It is important to note that these blatant instances of bigotry were neither called out nor challenged by the hosts.

So how did we get here?

Before Trump, D.C. had a convenient arrangement. They had managed to deceive voters that there is a two-party system and that both parties stand for different issues. The Democrats pretended to be compassionate liberals concerned for the downtrodden and minorities. The Republicans were portrayed as the cold-hearted, money-minded class with no compassion for anyone but their wealthy donors.

Social issues were used to further push this illusion. Citizens voted for Clinton because they were sick of Bush. They voted for Bush because they were sick of Clinton. They voted for Obama because they were sick of Bush.

All through these transitions, there were illusions of hope. But nothing changed. All these administrations were focused on endless unnecessary foreign wars, shipping U.S. jobs abroad, and awarding cronies.

They didn’t care that the nation suffered on multiple fronts due to the apathy

They didn’t notice crumbling infrastructure.

They didn’t feel compassion that once great manufacturing hubs that reflected the spirit of the nation had become graveyards.

They allowed open borders so that their cronies had cheap labor. They didn’t care about unemployment and the possibility that criminal elements among illegal aliens could wreak havoc. They didn’t care that open borders facilitated the trafficking of drugs and human beings.

They didn’t care about the loss of lives in the armed forces and beyond due to their wars.

They had no empathy for those suffering from crimes due to their policies that care for the perpetrator more than the victim. They didn’t worry about the devolution of values and the destruction of culture.

They never suffer the consequences of their corruption and misgovernance. All that mattered was that they became multi-millionaires during their tenure or after retirement.

This is also true for members of Congress.

It took an outsider like Donald Trump to awaken the voters and reveal the con that was perpetrated upon them.

“Republicans” such as Mitt Romney and John McCain, who were placid during their respective presidential campaigns, began using Democrat talking points to attack Trump. During Trump’s inauguration, when he spoke about empowering the citizens and holding D.C. accountable, George W. Bush purportedly called it “some weird s---.”

D.C. always despised rural America, which the swamp disdainfully called “flyover country.” They were sly enough to use these pejorative epithets behind closed doors.

But Trump’s popularity changed everything.

It enraged D.C.’s people to such an extent that they began saying what they truly felt.

Hillary Clinton claimed that Trump-supporters are “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic” and belong to a “basket of deplorable.”

During a CNN panel discussion, Trump-supporters were branded the “credulous boomer rube demo.” The panelists did their version of a Southern accent, portraying Trump-supporters as bloviating ignoramuses while the host tittered.

The instances of bigotry are numerous.

Hollywood, especially in recent times, has been disdainful of rural America. But following Trump’s election, the venom was blatant.

The Democrats had dehumanized Trump-supporters, who they think are primarily white rural Americans, to such an extent that they no longer care to conceal their hatred.

Why the hatred?

The Democrats view voters as subjects who need to be controlled rather than citizens to whom they are accountable. Their object is to rule (not govern).

They see these dissenting white rural voters as impediments to their permanence of power.

This is why the January 6 protesters were subjected to draconian punishment. This is why President Trump is being relentlessly targeted by all government agencies. These are actions to forever remove their obstacles.

The persecution of President Trump — and the fact that during his tenure, the border was secure, the economy was booming, and there was peace across the world — has made the bond between Trump and his supporters unbreakable.

This causes the Democrats to almost combust with rage, because for almost a decade they have been trying to create a wedge between Trump and his supporters.

Back to MSNBC.

The racist utterances on MSNBC are so undisguised and vile that it almost seems like a parody sketch. But self-righteousness usually lacks self-awareness, so these people will not even comprehend their devolution into rabidity.

When President Trump called the media the enemy of the people, he was absolutely right. That stark but factual characterization must also be extended to several elected representatives in D.C.

Image: Don Hankins via Flickr, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).