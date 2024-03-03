Why is the White House importing gang crime to the U.S.?

Already facing a major crime crisis, the Biden administration’s migration policies have brought even more gang violence to American cities.

Due to the administration’s anti-border policies, foreign gangs have successfully infiltrated the U.S., and the federal government has shown little interest in stopping the flow.

The explosion of illegal alien crime received increased national attention after a group of illegal aliens were caught on camera brutally assaulting New York police officers. Federal officials later confirmed that the alleged assailants were part of “Tren de Aragua,” a violent Venezuelan gang.

Unfortunately, this was not the only beating New York police officers have taken from illegal aliens in recent weeks. Another video of illegal aliens assaulting police officers went viral earlier this month at a migrant shelter the city set up to care for the aliens. The latest alleged assault occurred after the illegal aliens refused to comply with orders given to them by the officers at the shelter.

While we don’t have all the details of this most recent alleged assault, it’s fair to say that a disturbing pattern of illegal alien violence has erupted in the Big Apple, and while what happens in New York always receives a disproportionate amount of attention from the national media, this is a crisis taking place across the country.

Earlier this year, reports emerged of recently-arrived illegal aliens participating in a litany of burglaries in a Chicago suburb. The chief of police in the area said the thefts were “part of a bigger criminal enterprise,” suggesting an organized crime element to the robberies. Shortly after, a former police chief in a Cook County, Chicago suburb alleged that Chicago-area gangs were recruiting illegal aliens to participate in their organized crime activities. According to an analysis by the Federation for American Immigration Reform last December, Chicago has seen an increase of 11,000 percent in arrests of Venezuelans since the border crisis began.

Anybody who pays attention to the happenings in cities like New York and Chicago understands that these cities have more than enough home-grown crime, and the last thing they can afford is to import criminals from foreign countries. The New York Post noted the absurdity of allowing illegal aliens to continue to drive the city’s crime rate up in a recent editorial, writing that “New Yorkers don’t need a weatherman to know which way the migrant-crime wind is blowing — or to see a gathering storm is coming.”

This is correct. The only way to stop the scourge of illegal alien crime is to begin mass deportations of illegal aliens. Lest anyone think this epidemic of lawlessness is confined to major cities, areas across the country are being hit by illegal alien crime as well.

The town of West Whiteland Township, Pennsylvania — which holds a population of less than 20,000 — has also been victimized by illegal alien gangs, who have allegedly robbed thousands of dollars from the town’s businesses. All of this evidence contradicts the established narrative in anti-border circles that illegal aliens are law-abiding, and do not bring crime with them from their home countries.

The simple truth is that all illegal aliens are criminals because they have violated federal U.S. law by entering the country illegally. In order to work in the country as an illegal resident, they have to commit fraud. To open a bank account, they have to do the same. Certainly, most people in the country illegally are not violent criminals or gang members, but the insistence by our ruling elites that we tolerate these aforementioned crimes has led to the explosion of more serious, dangerous crimes. Lawlessness begets lawlessness, and there is no greater example of the collapse of the rule of law than the current illegal immigration crisis.

The illegal immigration crisis is rapidly turning into an organized crime crisis, and this problem will continue to escalate as long as the flow of illegal aliens crossing the border remains at record highs. The most powerful nation in the history of the world has ceded operational control of its border and has shown no interest in taking it back, even as the hemisphere’s most violent gangs continue to exploit it. It is not asking too much to demand that our leaders adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal alien crime. America already has more than enough criminals. The last thing we need to do is bring in other countries’ criminals.

William J. Davis is a communications associate for the Immigration Reform Law Institute, a public interest law firm working to defend the rights and interests of the American people from the negative effects of mass migration.

Image: Screen shot from KTSM, via YouTube