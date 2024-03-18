Bidenomics: LA becomes a hotspot for… ‘burglary tourism’

After years of creating financial insecurity, Democrat policies are finally creating some jobs—unfortunately though, not the right kind of jobs. Here are the details, from a report at the Los Angeles Times on Saturday:

Sophisticated ‘burglary tourists’ fly from South America to rob wealthy homes, LAPD says In the desert around Scottsdale, Ariz., on Monday, police officers hunted for a member of an international heist ring suspected of swiping jewels and luxury goods from homes across Los Angeles. Using helicopters and drones, they eventually found him hiding under a tree. The wanted man, it turned out, was a 17-year-old from Chile. Authorities say the teenager and his two adult accomplices later admitted to breaking into multiple homes, part of a growing trend of “burglary tourism” from South America. … Increasingly over the last five years, police officials say, thieves from South American nations have entered the U.S. for the purpose of committing robberies. … Once in the country, police say, they plan heist sprees and fence the loot before dispatching their earnings back home. ‘I can tell you that we have a significant increase in burglaries from organized groups that are outside this country, that are coming into the country, and they are targeting high-end residents,’ LAPD Chief Dominic Choi said….

As AOC might say, these thieves are just trying to feed their families.

The article also notes that the 17-year-old suspect was first arrested a few weeks back, only to be (presumably) immediately released, at which point it appears he continued his alleged crime spree, before being arrested again in Arizona—let’s give credit where credit is due, and give a round of applause to the woke and “equitable justice” policies of the infamous Soros-backed prosecutors, including LA county’s own George Gascón.

I guess when Joe Biden said these non-citizens were coming here to work, he was technically being honest (that’s a first!); are these the “jobs” they keep telling us that Americans won’t do? Because in that case, it makes sense—although, my first thought was that these non-citizens would be taking our honest jobs, since we taxpayers would be subsidizing their low wages with our forced support of the massive welfare state. Well, I mean, it turns out that’s true too; see a blog from today on Tyson Foods’s decision to fire American and hire illegal.

Burglary Tourism: non-citizens working the jobs that honest Americans just won’t do. pic.twitter.com/8EHbL4Dywr — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) March 18, 2024

What’s a trip to Hollywood without a couple of keepsakes? As John Nolte of Breitbart News said, “Well, at least someone wants to visit that shithole.”

