Tyson Foods laying off Americans with plans to hire tens of thousands of illegals

Corporate outsourcing used to mean sending American jobs overseas; now, in a weird and ironic turn of events, it’s become a domestic plague too.

And Tyson Foods is leading the way in American workers displacement; here’s the story, from Fox News yesterday:

As Tyson Foods announced it is shuttering an Iowa pork factory that will lead to more than 1,000 lost jobs, the company reportedly met with and hired migrants in Manhattan for positions at a Tennessee plant. … At least 87 migrants from Central and South America were hired in two separate groups, according to Tribune News Service. The same report said Tyson employs about 42,000 immigrants and that the company’s corporate social responsibility executive said, ‘We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them.’

Now another report, shared via Yahoo, said this:

Tyson currently employs over 40,000 immigrants in its 120,000-plus-strong workforce in its US businesses. They’re boosting this number significantly by collaborating with the Tent Partnership for Refugees, which is a non-profit focused on helping immigrants in the US.

(More than one-third of Tyson’s employees are “immigrants” and I have little confidence that even a majority of them are legal.)

Instead of American companies hiring third-world foreigners outside of the U.S., our politicians simply import those people here to take our jobs—before providing “free” room and board, “free” food, “free” health insurance, prepaid debit cards loaded with thousands of dollars, “free” public education, “free” college tuition, and many other “free” amenities. (It goes without saying, we are the ones paying for all of this.)

As Ohio’s J.D. Vance said:

‘All we know is that they are firing American workers and hiring illegal aliens to replace them. This is the entire point of illegal immigration — and Republicans, we’ve got to hammer this point home.’

At this point, I must remind you that Tyson’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is an Ivy League grad, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and… a disciple of Klaus Schwab: John R. Tyson is an alumnus of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders project. The picture becomes a little clearer doesn’t it?

Also, from Fox:

In a statement to FOX Business on the shuttering of the Iowa factory, a Tyson spokesperson said the closure ‘emphasizes our focus to optimize the efficiency of our operations to best serve our customers.’

Translation, via someone in the comments:

Translation: hire the cheapest labor, no matter if they’re citizens or not, to make as much profit as possible, with zero concern for our customers as we know quality will be [a] thing of the past….

Another commenter also pointed out something very interesting:

The Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) allows for-profit employers of any size to reduce their federal tax liability by up to $9,600 per new hire by hiring people who have consistently faced significant barriers to employment.

(For the IRS link, click here.)

But, as Tyson would have you believe, this is all about providing these poor, disadvantaged “refugees” with job opportunities! Because this massive corporation abusing animals, peddling toxic glyphosate-covered GMO “food,” and laying off Americans (unfortunately we come with social security numbers and tax burdens) really cares about people and ethical business practices over profit. Yeah, sure.

Tyson Foods is on a mission to fire American, and hire foreigner. Too bad this is another product I can’t walk away from, because I never bought it to begin with.

Image: Public domain.