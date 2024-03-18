Why is Klaus Schwab’s website quietly delisting the names of his American allies?

As I’ve noted before, from time to time I’ll check in on the Young Global Leaders website, making mental notes of the newcomers. YGL is an “initiative” of the World Economic Forum to “drive public-private co-operation in the global public interest.” For context, it appears as though selected candidates will undergo a year-long initiation process, which includes WEF “programming,” networking opportunities, and seminars. After “graduation,” members of the class may apply to be incorporated into the “alumni” community.

Naturally, I focus on those in the “North America” region because those are the names I most often recognize. Yet today, while writing a blog on Tyson Foods and its decision to fire Americans and hire illegals (click here to read that one), I realized that YGL seems to be scrubbing the names of certain American acolytes.

I only discovered this when I went looking for Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson because he did not pop up in either the “New Class” tab or the “Community” tab (I always check both because I don’t know at what point during the year classes begin and end). I was able to find him, but only if I typed “Tyson” into the search bar—and boom! There he was.

Then, it got me thinking—was anyone else missing? By golly, yes they were! Two names (at least) that I found rather interesting: Representative Colin Allred, a Texas Democrat, and Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo. (Now, I’ve taken some heat in the past with readers being upset that I’ve noted this inconvenient fact regarding Maria’s alliances, but “don’t shoot the messenger” is apropos.)

And even more interesting things happen when you type “Bartiromo” or “Allred” into the search bar: Unlike Tyson, these two seem to be completely gone from the website. Now, of course, since these two profiles have seemingly been erased from YGL, I went to the Wayback Machine, which proved invaluable.

Here is Maria Bartiromo, screenshotted January 10, 2021 and here is Representative Allred, screenshotted May 26, 2022. Here’s an old press release from Allred’s office announcing his selection into the 2022 class, and, if you follow Bartiromo’s LinkedIn profile to her linked personal website, you arrive at Bartiromo.com, and find that she apparently “overseas [sic] the Board of the Young Global Leaders [emphasis added] of the World Economic Forum.”

Lastly, here’s a 2008 Bloomberg article highlighting Bartiromo as a “YGLer” — as well as Anderson Cooper, Elon Musk, Gavin Newsom, and Leonardo DiCaprio….

Did Allred and Bartiromo decide to leave the alumni community? What about Cooper, Musk, Newsom, and DiCaprio? Because none of their names appear on the YGL website either.

Is it all just a bunch of glitches?

Maybe, or maybe it’s because the battle for the American way of life is hitting fever pitch as we roll into the 2024 election, and anti-American globalists, especially ones we might consider our allies, need to fly under the radar.

Image: Governo do Estado de São Paulo, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.