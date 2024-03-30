A quarter-trillion dollars, vaporized

In a revelation that may unsettle many taxpayers, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) has brought to light a staggering figure of $236 billion in improper or incorrect payments made under the Biden administration last year alone. This sum, which does not even fully account for all susceptible programs, indicates a level of fiscal mismanagement that demands immediate attention and action.

The breakdown provided by the GAO is particularly alarming, with Medicare and Medicaid together accounting for nearly $100 billion of this colossal waste. Such figures not only represent a “material deficiency or weakness in internal controls” within these agencies, but also signal a broader issue of accountability and efficiency within the administration’s handling of taxpayer dollars.

Improper payments, as defined by the GAO, include those that should not have been made or were made in incorrect amounts. This encompasses a wide array of errors, from administrative oversight to fraudulent claims, each contributing to the hemorrhaging of public funds at an unprecedented scale. With Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the Earned Income Tax Credit, and Paycheck Protection Program Loan Forgiveness also contributing tens of billions to the total, the extent of misallocated or mishandled funds spans across several critical sectors of government aid and support programs.

This disclosure is not merely a reflection of administrative inefficiencies, but a stark reminder of the real-world implications such financial discrepancies have on the nation’s fiscal health and the public’s trust in government. At a time when the economy faces multiple pressures, including inflation and concerns over national debt, the squandering of a quarter-trillion dollars of taxpayer money cannot be taken lightly. It represents resources that could have been allocated toward meaningful reforms, infrastructure, health care, or education, thus amplifying the opportunity cost of these improper payments.

The GAO’s report is a call to action, urging for a comprehensive review and overhaul of the internal controls and audit mechanisms within these agencies. The federal government’s inability to determine the full extent of its improper payments or to ensure that appropriate actions are taken to reduce them is a loophole that needs immediate addressing. It’s a matter of accountability, where every dollar lost to mismanagement is a dollar stolen from American taxpayers, and a missed opportunity to fund public services and initiatives that can genuinely make a difference in people’s lives.

Moreover, this issue transcends partisan politics. It is about the fundamental principles of good governance, stewardship of public resources, and the administration’s duty to the American people.

The Biden administration, like any other, must be held to the highest standards of fiscal responsibility. It must take decisive steps to rectify these deficiencies, ensure transparency in its financial operations, and restore public confidence in its ability to manage the nation’s finances prudently.

The question remains: what would be the minimum measure our founding fathers would take to remedy the situation if they were alive today? “Run the treasonous saboteur out of town on a rail!”

