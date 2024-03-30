Republican state legislators’ premature pro-life legislation will re-elect Biden

I am a staunch pro-lifer but a word to our conservative legislators and pundits. Hold off on any more pro-life legislation or discussions until after the November 5 election. Lay low, and you will get the wish we all want—a conservative presidency, House and Senate. (In other words, act like Democrats do on touchy issues). Then, you will have an open field to enact the right legislation to protect life in America.

A recent special election in deep-red Alabama gives a hint at what can happen if conservatives jump the gun. A seat in the 10th district, open due to the resignation of Republican David Cole, just switched from red to blue. In 2022, Cole had defeated Democrat Marilyn Lands by 7 points. In this special election, Lands won over replacement Republican Teddy Powell by 25 points, a 32-point swing to the Democrats.

There are several reasons for Land’s win, including low voter turnout. But she also stressed “reproductive right” in her campaign, which the left credits for her win. Meanwhile, during the campaign, Alabama Republicans were debating IVF legislation, needlessly stirring the pot. As this is a state seat and is in deep red Alabama, her win will have no effect on how the Alabama legislature votes on partisan issues, but it is a warning to conservatives.

Do you recall our joy when the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision in 2022, overturning Roe v. Wade? Well, stupid us, that happened in June, less than five months before the mid-term elections. You do remember that election, right? A “Red Tsunami” was on the way, with wildly inaccurate predictions of a sizeable Republican majority in the House and even a hope of controlling the Senate. Instead, the leftists campaigned on abortion and turned out the vote. We barely escaped with our lunch money. It was a total debacle.

The Dobbs decision was correct on legal grounds, as well as ethical, religious, and moral grounds, clearing out the leftist underbrush of “penumbras” and other assaults on the Constitution. As a federated republic, the proper place for topics not specified in the Constitution is the states. (Ironically, the left’s fearmongering about what would happen if Roe were overturned was a lie because the number of abortions in 2023 (one year after Dobbs) has grown by 10% over 2020.)

Discussing or passing pro-life legislation before November could cost us the presidency and control of both Houses of Congress. If that happens, all the leftists’ wet dreams can be realized unencumbered by the political process. They will claim a “mandate” and press the pedal to the metal.”

Unencumbered by reelection fears and owning the federal government, leftists will go forward with full amnesty and voting rights for illegals, permanently wide-open borders, more defund the police lawlessness, and further restrictions on personal freedoms, especially speech, along with total enshrinement of the lawfare state we’ve seen used against Trump.

And, of course, they’ve promised to make Roe the law of the land. Passing or discussing any pro-life topics at this time could result in a Blue Tsunami that returns full power to the left. Their legislation will nullify every pro-life state law you passed.

Leftists will be doing their part to keep the topic hot. The Hill just published some scare-porn, claiming “fears grow” as abortion supporters are “sounding the alar” (oh my!) that justices Thomas and Kavanaugh are trying to resurrect the dormant Comstock Act, calling their questions “deeply disturbing.” The left is going to keep doing this but we don’t need our side adding logs on the fire.

The reason the scare porn will work is because younger voters lack interest in Biden and seem disinclined to show up to vote. But pro-life activities will give the left plenty of ammunition to rile up the troops by scaring them about abortion. And when in the booth voting for their representatives to fight to keep abortion sacred, the next easy step is, “Well, I’m here, so I may as well also vote for Biden.”

Please watch how you operate. Abortion is the single most important topic that can rally their voters. It affects millions of future lives, as well as the entire future of our country.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.

Image: Pregnant woman and the baby inside by Dragana_Gordic.