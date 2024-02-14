Well done, GOP: Mayorkas finally gets impeached

Have Republicans finally recovered their druthers?

Here is the most welcome news of the week, as reported by CNN:

The GOP-led House has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He is the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in nearly 150 years. The vote tally was 214 to 213. Three Republicans voted with Democrats against the measure. This comes after House Republicans failed to impeach Mayorkas in a vote last week. The absence of House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and the surprise attendance by Texas Democrat Al Green, who had just had surgery and was wheeled into the chamber to vote, denied Republicans the votes to pass when it came up previously.

The New Republic and other de facto propaganda arms of the Democrats claimed that the matter was all political and Republicans didn't even know why they impeached him.

Just a few years after crying foul at the “witch hunt” impeachment of then-President Trump (and then crying foul again), Republicans are pursuing the nakedly partisan impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The House is expected to vote again on Tuesday evening on whether to impeach the DHS secretary, the second such attempt in a week. There’s only one problem: They still can’t explain how Mayorkas has failed to uphold his constitutional duty.

Biden, as usual, played Reaction Man, claiming the move was "political":

BREAKING: President Biden EXPLODES, says, “History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional” impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas.



In a statement minutes ago, Biden wrote, “History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their… pic.twitter.com/cZM9zUsbcf — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) February 14, 2024

Most of us however know very well why this happened and needed to happen:

Defend these numbers @JoeBiden. You can’t.



You should be next. pic.twitter.com/gIKpcZ0RfG — MWW 🇺🇸🦁🫡 (@MrWhoWhat) February 14, 2024

When you have a performance this bad as a private-sector CEO, it doesn't take long for the board of directors to boot your keister out of there.

Whatever it is you are doing with such an abysmal outcome, you're not doing your job, and voters can see that Mayorkas is not doing his job.

While Biden claims history will not look kindly upon those who impeached Mayorkas, the reality is, history will be harsh as heck about Mayorkas's job performance.

Voters all over the country, in red and blue states, are seeing their border towns and cities flooded with illegal immigrants with no valid cases for asylum. They have no education, no English, no capacity to seriously contribute to the economy and many are spies, criminals, and terrorists, as well as indigents requiring a lifetime of care. Blue-city voters, through their own feckless sanctuary city policies, are being forced to care and feed them at the expense of other city services.

Denver and New York are cutting back on services intended for local residents. Children are being thrown out of their recreational centers and schools. Police officers are being openly beaten by illegals and illegals are shooting into crowds in New York's Times Square. Housing is scarce, hotels are being trashed, food is being wasted by ungrateful migrants, fights and mayhem are breaking out all over, some neighborhoods are turning into hooker zones, migrant flash mobs and gangs are significant, and now there are quarterings of illegals into private homes, voluntary for now. Child labor and child trafficking is through the roof, "family" units are being given special preferences and no longer DNA-tested for actual relationships. Worse still, Mayorkas is penalizing workers in his own department who try to prevent the trafficking.

A two-tier system of justice is emerging, too, with illegals filling commercial flights with no identification nor even photographs required, while citizens are forced to cough up that data and drag through an arduous process. The same two-tier system is seen in many areas, such as college admission, where foreign students must file extensive paperwork to get their student visas to study, while illegals just ... get in, no paperwork required.

Meanwhile, the cost of these illegals is running into the tens of billions and that's just the initial cost -- many of these illegals will require lifetime social service -- food, medical, housing, court -- assistance at the expense of taxpayers.

And there's no end in sight. Mayorkas' abuse of "parole" authority, which is catch-and-release abuses a tiny loophole intended for exceptional cases of migrants getting in illegally and has turned it into an actual entitlement for foreigners, so the migrant flow will continue with each year the numbers being let in getting larger. If they look large now, imagine what they will look like at the end of this year, given the exponential increases seen.

The only money requested for border control by Mayorkas and his pals is more money to "process" illegals into the country faster, incentivizing more of illegal immigration and turning the Border Patrol into Walmart greeters for any unvetted person the cartels can send through -- and as their true border guard duties go neglected with illegal drugs rolling in. Needless to say, Mexico's border cartels are being enriched beyond their wildest dreams by "crossing fees" and growing powerful and more violent as more money is there to be fought over. A grotesque network of far-left NGOs enabling and encouraging illegal immigration is growing rich as well.

None of that comes from the Constitution, which explicitly states that Congress, not the Department of Homeland Security, and not Joe Biden, has the sole right to regulate immigration in the U.S.

Congress sets the numbers and determines who gets in and who stays home. See the Constitutional readings on Article 1, Section 8, Clause 19 here and here, all of which has been upheld many times by the Supreme Court.

Mayorkas has claimed that power for himself, and worse still, is doing it for political reasons -- to fill voting districts that have seen blue-city flight with new warm bodies in order to keep congressional representation for Democrats. There's also a problem of actual voting by illegals which is a true destruction of democracy and ought to merit on-the-spot deportation which of course it doesn't.

Deportations, as may be imagined, is at record lows, and Mayorkas is not bothering much with those except when he has a public relations problem and then puts on a show.

Democrats call this act political, but it's not political. This is a guy who has refused to do his job and needs to be out of office for dereliction of duty. He's also lied to Congress multiple times, lied to the American people in claiming there has been no crisis at the border and that the border is "secure" and politicized his office against the actual law itself.

He's abused his Border Patrol publicly and prevented them from doing their job. He's sued to prevent states from attempting to do the job he won't do.

While I'm not a fan of easy impeachments over policy differences, this is clearly extraordinary circumstances that go well beyond policy, given the complete breakdown of law and order at the border and the irreponsible entry of millions of unauthorized, unvetted illegal aliens into this country. Extraordinary times require extraordinary actions.

The Democrats got the impeachment game rolling with their multiple Trump impeachments, so what's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander and they're going to need to accept this.

But the larger issue is the crisis created through rank incompetence, contempt for the law, a power grab against congressional authority, and an illegal politicization of office.

Impeachment is a gentle solution to this guy's record of lies, incompetence and damage. We also don't know what will happen in the Senate when the vote comes up to remove him from office, but given public sentiment, it's not a foregone conclusion that the measure will fail.

The reality is, Mayorkas really ought to be in jail.

Anyone who can do this much damage to this country and its democracy with a sneer on is face needs to be held accountable. But removing him from office will be sufficient, that's what impeachment is for.

It's good that Republicans were able to pull this together, if they can't do anything else, this stands as a solid GOP achievement.

