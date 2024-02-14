Leftwing ‘experts’ tout the illegal invasion as a ‘$7 trillion gift’ to the economy

Here, the Congressional Budget Office says that the increase in “immigration” will increase the GDP by $7 trillion over ten years, and increase federal tax collections by $1 trillion, and Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post just parrots the talking point like it’s true:

The surge in immigration is a $7 trillion gift to the economy Last week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released updated 10-year economic and budget forecasts. The numbers look significantly better than they did a year earlier, and immigration is a key reason. The CBO has now factored in a previously unexpected surge in immigration that began in 2022, which the agency assumes will persist for several years. These immigrants are more likely to work than their native-born counterparts, largely because immigrants skew younger. This infusion of working-age immigrants will more than offset the expected retirement of the aging, native-born population. This will in turn lead to better economic growth. As CBO Director Phill Swagel wrote in a note accompanying the forecasts: As a result of these immigration-driven revisions to the size of the labor force, ‘we estimate that, from 2023 to 2034, GDP will be greater by about $7 trillion and revenues will be greater by about $1 trillion than they would have been otherwise.’

In that case, every country in the world should just erase their borders too, and incentivize the entire third world population to flood in! What harm could it do? Somehow the CBO didn’t distinguish between illegal and legal immigration

Paul Krugman also ran this same piece of propaganda recently; of course, when Krugman was campaigning for Hillary in 2016, he said the economy would collapse if Trump were elected.

First off, why would anyone trust numbers from the CBO, which appears to just pull numbers from a hat? The office also said Obamacare would pay for itself, but the cost skyrocketed; it also pretended that if the government took over student loans, it would make the government substantial amounts of money. Instead, the government is spending hundreds of billions.

The office said the Inflation Reduction Act would cost a fraction of what it’s actually costing; at this moment, it looks like we taxpayers will be another $800 billion in the hole, at a minimum.

Of course it also falsely repeated the Democrat talking points that the Trump tax rate cuts would cost trillions, when the reality yielded increased revenues by trillions.

So why would we trust a ten-year projection on immigration from CBO that looks like a Democrat campaign ad?

For years, Democrats in sanctuary cities and states have said how they would welcome all illegals and not enforce immigration laws, because of how great this would be for their economy.

Now Democrat cities far and wide like New York, Chicago, and Denver are endlessly bellyaching about the cost of illegals, and blaming Republicans instead of Joe Biden for letting them flood in for over the past three years. They are claiming Abbott is a racist for shipping the illegals that cross into Texas to the places that actually welcomed them. They are cutting services to citizens to cover the massive costs. Housing, schools, hospitals, and education are being overwhelmed. Did CBO factor that into their calculations? I doubt it. Did they factor in all the inflationary aspects of flooding the country will millions of additional people? Again, I doubt it.

We are constantly told that these illegals do work that Americans just won’t do. That is also a load of garbage. I believe most of us remember that we all worked jobs that citizens just won't do. I cut lawns, detasseled corn, shoveled out cow barns, washed dishes, and bussed tables while growing up, all for low wages. My parents taught us to work, just like they did. Teenagers should be taught to work, and a good place to start is the minimum wage jobs that Americans supposedly would not do—there is no excuse for only 30% of teens working.

We are also continuously told that illegals don’t get access to government benefits. That is also a joke. They use government welfare programs at a higher rate than U.S .citizens. My guess is that CBO forgot to factor in all these additional costs into their rosy estimates. From the Center for Immigration Studies:

This report is based on newly released data from the 2022 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP). Analysis of this data shows both immigrants and the U.S.-born make extensive use of means-tested anti-poverty programs, with immigrant households significantly more likely to receive benefits. This is primarily because the American welfare system is designed in large part to help low-income families with children, which describes a large share of immigrants. The ability of immigrants, including illegal immigrants, to receive welfare benefits on behalf of U.S.-born citizen children is a key reason why restrictions on welfare use for new legal immigrants, and illegal immigrants, are relatively ineffective. Among the findings: The 2022 SIPP indicates that 54 percent of households headed by immigrants — naturalized citizens, legal residents, and illegal immigrants — used one or more major welfare program. This compares to 39 percent for U.S.-born households.

The rate is 59 percent for non-citizen households (e.g. green card holders and illegal immigrants).

Compared to households headed by the U.S.-born, immigrant-headed households have especially high use of food programs (36 percent vs. 25 percent for the U.S.-born), Medicaid (37 percent vs. 25 percent for the U.S.-born), and the Earned Income Tax Credit (16 percent vs. 12 percent for the U.S.-born).

Our best estimate is that 59 percent of households headed by illegal immigrants, also called the undocumented, use at least one major program.

It is worthless when most people posing as journalists just repeat what they are told (Democrat talking points) whether it is about immigration, COVID, or climate change. The media acts like predictions are facts, and facts are misinformation.

