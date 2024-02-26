Venezuela's dictator has Joe Biden right where he wants him

Now that America has gotten a whiff of Venezuela's emptied prisons, Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro is continuing with his original plan, telling Joe Biden America can keep them.

He's not taking them back.

According to Fox News:

Venezuela has stopped accepting flights of migrants deported from the U.S. and Mexico, while Venezuelan migrants in Chicago are allegedly committing crimes just to get a free ride back to their home country on the taxpayer's dime. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, President Nicolás Maduro’s authoritarian regime is refusing to cooperate with deportation requests after Washington reimposed some of the economic sanctions it had previously lifted on Venezuela. The move heaps more pressure on President Biden’s effort to manage the deepening crisis as it becomes a top issue in November's presidential election. Former President Donald Trump has vowed to deport mass numbers of illegal aliens if elected. A deal between the two countries in October to fly illegal Venezuelan migrants directly back to their home country was meant to be a signal from the White House that it was vigorously tackling the issue in the wake of mounting criticism.

And over here in the states, we are getting the likes of these guys from Maduro's slums and prisons:

He was illegal Brian. I can tell you that.

⬇️⬇️⬇️



The killers wife, Layling Franco, 23, also of Venezuela, told the New York Post she and Ibarra were put on a bus to New York City in September 2022 after illegally entering the U.S. near El Paso, Texas, along with Franco’s… pic.twitter.com/LV7h8M28yz — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) February 25, 2024

... this one, too:

Neither he, nor the middle-fingering cop-beaters of Manhattan, nor the motorcycle thugs, nor the killer of the Georgia girl, nor this chiseler, can be sent back to Venezuela. They're here to stay because Joe Biden opened the border to let them all in, and Maduro, seeing that, now says Biden can't deport them back when and if the courts catch up to them.

Ostensibly, Maduro has done this as a counter-move against Joe Biden's sanctions on his cronies, following Maduro's breach of a deal to hold free and fair elections in exchange for an end to some sanctions -- Maduro promptly arrested his election opponent -- this halting of deportation flights.

But it's probably part of Maduro's plan all along, given that his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, once threatened to camp out at the U.S. border in order to inflict millions indigent migrants into the U.S., and Maduro himself no longer cares if his legitimate opponents go into exile. Maduro got caught last week sending goons into Chile to take out a dissident, meaning, he can get his dissidents any time he wants to. He doesn't of course, send his goons after the thugs because, well, he wants them here.

Maduro, in the same manner of his hero, Fidel Castro of Cuba, could see the Biden weakness opening the border and the havoc millions of migrants were causing, and promptly began emptying his prisons of all but the political prisoners.

What better way to Get Gringo than to rain the contents of his jails and shantytowns onto the U.S.? Maduro knows this, which is why he's playing hardball with Joe Biden.

It's astonishing, really. How did that ridiculous deal even get there in the first place and what kind of incompetents would have left the U.S. open to this kind of migrant-bomb blackmail if Maduro couldn't be trusted to keep his word on the deal?

That's right, Biden's "three stooges." I wrote about them here, here, and here.

And while this crew has made a hash of things, first with that deal, now it's this: Maduro is refusing to take his criminals back, leaving America holding the bag.

Somehow Biden doesn't have the wherewithal to use muscle on Maduro to take his criminals back and Maduro knows this. Biden could threaten tougher sanctions if Maduro doesn't take them back, if not institute an all-out blockade if those criminals aren't taken back, or Biden could just force him to take them back whether he likes it or not, perhaps by ship and rowboat into Venezuela, or else through a third country, such as Guyana, which is under threat from Maduro and looking to the U.S. for help. Maybe they can be muscled into allowing a deportee staging area through its Jim-Jones-style jungle.

Think they'd say 'no'?

But he doesn't. He just stands there helplessly as Maduro empties his prisons into the U.S.

There's no reason Joe Biden can't get what he wants from these tinhorn regimes. That he stands there helplessly as these migrants wreak havoc and meekly allows them to stay here, it seems pretty obvious he doesn't know what he's doing. His weakness has assured Maduro he can do anything he wants with him.

His migrant bombs on a weakling like Biden are the perfect weapon.

