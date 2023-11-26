Biden's 'three stooges' of diplomacy fail upward

It's no secret that the Biden administration's diplomacy is run by amateurs.

That's the verdict of experienced U.S. diplomats who have watched what the 'C' team under Joe Biden, assigned to the diplomatic backwater of Venezuela.

Calling them "the three stooges" former U.S. ambassador to Colombia Michael Skol and Venezuelan Pedro Burelli marveled at the embarrassing ineptness and improvisation of three or four members of the Biden team whose bright idea was to get Venezuela to pump oil for us so that Joe could continue to keep U.S. domestic oil drilling off limits in the name of "going green." These included James Story, the U.S. ambassador to the interim government of Venezuela (led by Juan Guaido) resident in Colombia, Roger Carstens, the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, and Juan Gonzalez, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, all flying to Caracas meeting with the much-sanctioned Maduro regime to beg him to pump oil for us. Amos Hochstein, a White House energy advisor, was also viewed as part of the team.

Their final result was a deal with Maduro to get sanctions dropped in exchange for American hostages held by the regime freed, and free and fair election in Venezuela. Sanctions got dropped all right...

In exchange for this:

and this:

That's some smart diplomacy.

Now the team that brought that diplomatic fiasco has been failed upward.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez is scheduled to meet with Argentina's new president-elect, Javier Milei on Monday.

All of them go way back as Obama operatives, according to the YouTube speakers. In addition, Gonzalez is an old Biden crony from the days at Penn Center:

Meanwhile, former fellows and administrators of the Penn Biden Center now have key positions in the Biden administration. ... Juan Sebastian Gonzalez, a senior fellow at the center from April 2018 to September 2020, is special assistant to the president and the national security director for the Western Hemisphere at the White House, according to his LinkedIn page.

Feel confident these characters, known as "the three stooges" by diplomats for their amateurish performance in Venezuela, are going to do a good job in Israel with the Hamas war or with the important matter of managing Argentina relations? Regarding dollarization, defense cooperation and other matters? He'll mess it up because Argentina is not an enemy of the U.S. for him to kowtow to, so he won't know what to do. He'll alienate Argentina and waste a lot of opportunities for both countries.

It comes down to leadership and watching these failures fail upward is dismaying.

But it's not surprising. The U.S. diplomatic operation is headlined by Antony Blinken, our current Secretary of State.

Mark Levin had some choice words about Blinken's competence as regards Israel:

Antony Blinken, the great traitor



Blinken is a despicable con who is organizing Arab and European countries and the U.N. around the backs of our Congress and Israel to carve up Israel and gift the Palestinians massive swaths of Israel’s country, including Judea and Samaria.… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 23, 2023

It's all blind hands on an elephant -- or jackass -- as the case may be.

