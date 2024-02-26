Joe Biden plans a trip to the border to upstage Trump -- and heads for the wrong end

Three years after doing nothing, Joe Biden is finally making a trip to the border.

According to the New York Times:

President Biden is planning to make a rare visit to the southern border on Thursday, his press secretary said, traveling to Brownsville, Texas, on the same day that former President Donald J. Trump has already scheduled a border trip. ... On his Thursday trip to Brownsville, Mr. Biden plans to meet with Border Patrol, law enforcement and local officials, according to Karine Jean-Pierre, Mr. Biden’s press secretary. Mr. Biden did not directly answer a reporter’s question on Monday about whether he would meet migrants directly. The president is expected to put the blame for the migration crisis on House Republicans, who blocked a bipartisan package that would have enacted severe restrictions at the border, and to call on Congress to come together and address the challenge. Mr. Biden said he had planned the visit without being aware that Mr. Trump would also be traveling to the border.

Which sounds pretty ridiculous, given that it's obvious he's going to the border because President Trump is going to the border. He's just sentient enough to know there's an election on, and polls show that voters consider the border his biggest failure.

As the Times has noted:

A majority of Americans disapprove of Mr. Biden’s job performance, and polls show that voters who disapprove of him cite immigration more than any other policy issue as a reason.

But now, he supposedly cares about that flood of humanity being admitted into the U.S. on his watch, the millions and millions, outnumbering the populations of 36 states. Hey, he's on it.

As Fox News's Bill Melugin noted, Biden as usual has it backwards.

Interesting that President Biden has chosen Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley sector for his visit. It has been slow there for months. Only getting around 200-400 per day across all of RGV sector recently. Yesterday was 314 encounters.

Meanwhile, San Diego & Tucson sectors BUSY in… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 26, 2024

It's not about going to the border, at least, not to see what's going on that's creating a crisis.

It's about saying one has gone to the border. The illegals are on the other end of the border, in the San Diego corridor, where they are being dumped by Border Patrol agents now that social services there has run out of money and where many head for the airport to disperse their way through the country.

Here's what Biden isn't going to see: