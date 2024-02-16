USA Today can't stop promoting the global warming fallacies

I read an article from USA Today on February 15 complaining about social media and climate change denial.

See here:

The sun is mighty, but modern climate change is caused by human activity | Fact check

It looks very familiar because we repeatedly see similar articles.

Every one of these articles starts with the intentional lie that people who disagree with the radical green agenda are climate change deniers.

I have never seen anyone deny that the climate changes. We tell the truth that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally.

What we deny is that humans and our use of natural resources cause global warming and that warming causes the ice to melt in the Arctic and that melting will cause a massive rise in sea levels. They also tell us that the warming causes more severe and deadly storms.

We also don't believe that politicians, bureaucrats, scientists, or anyone else can establish policies that control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity forever.

We also don't believe the computer model predictions because previous dire predictions have not come true.

Here is another article in the USA Today January 19th:

Social media is still not doing enough to stop misinformation denying the existence and causes of climate change. That’s the finding of a review of climate-related conversations on social media platforms by the public interest research organization Advance Democracy. Despite company pledges to crack down, falsehoods, hoaxes and conspiracy theories circulated with few warning labels or links to credible information in 2023, contributing to a dramatic surge in the number of posts denying climate change last year, according to the report shared exclusively with USA TODAY. Nowhere was that surge more evident than on X, formerly Twitter, where the number of posts containing terms linked to climate change denial more than tripled for the second year in a row, Advance Democracy found.

And here is one from January 10, 2023 ... and one from May 27, 2021 ... and one from September 15, 2020.

Not one of these articles shows any scientific data indicating that the supposed deniers are spreading misinformation.

And not one article that the public sees where the media is pushing the green agenda shows any direct link between the amount of oil we use, the number of cars we drive, and the amount of meat we eat and temperatures.

All we need to know that proves that oil, coal, CO2, natural gas and all the other things we are told cause warming isn't true.

Is it true that the Earth had a global cooling period from 1940-1975 while all the things that we are told cause warming were increasing rapidly? If there is no correlation, there can be no causation. That is science!

Remember this?

There was a chill across the world, and it wasn’t just the cold war. From the 1940s to the mid-70s, the planet seemed to be in the grip of a global cooling. For a while, almost every outbreak of extreme weather was blamed on it. Some members of a new scientific discipline, climatology, predicted a new ice age. Yet before the 70s were out, temperatures were rising and many of the soothsayers for a new ice age were warning of global warming instead. It is a strange, and now largely forgotten episode. Some say it shows climate scientists are scaremongers and shouldn’t be believed, whatever they are predicting. So what happened three decades ago? And why should we believe the climatologists now? Global cooling was a real phenomenon – and it changed global history. In the winter of 1941, it stopped the German army’s advance on Moscow: grease froze in German guns and thousands of soldiers died from cold. Hitler’s failure to take Moscow marked a turning point in the second world war. Without the freezing 40s, Hitler might have triumphed. But by the 1970s, no one was giving thanks for global cooling. As snow banks built across the Canadian Arctic and pack ice grew in the North Atlantic, there was concern bordering on panic about where this might be leading.

Indoctrination is truly a dangerous thing and that is what most of the media and other Democrats need to push their radical green agenda to remake or destroy America.

When students are taught to repeat what they are told or be denigrated as climate change deniers when they question the orthodoxy, society is intentionally being dumbed down.

Critical thinking, doing research and asking questions is necessary for the U.S to remain a great, prosperous and free country.

It is very dangerous when the media is guilty of groupthink to push an agenda instead of doing research and asking questions.

It's as if the media has a series of articles that it rinses and spins just like a washing machine.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License