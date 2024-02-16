Blame Justice Gorsuch for the MS Society kicking out a 90-year-old volunteer

Chaya Raichik, of Libs of TikTok fame, exposed the National MS Society for its decision to eject a 90-year-old volunteer for being confused about the multitude of pronouns that transgender activists demand. The society has doubled down on its commitment to transgenderism over the overarching needs of the society to serve those suffering from multiple sclerosis. It’s obvious that the society is woke but don’t lose sight of the fact that Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch has imposed this woke madness on every institution in America. The Supreme Court or Congress needs to change this.

Last week, Raichik revealed that the National MS Society had forced out a 90-year-old volunteer for the ultimate woke sin: She had failed to be sufficiently inclusive because she expressed confusion about pronouns when she was told that she needed to start using them. Here’s the full 9-minute video of her interview with Fran Itkoff, who had volunteered for 60 years with the National MS Society. (Fran’s daughter, Elle Hamilton, helps out with the interview on her mother’s behalf.)

As we discussed earlier during our phone conversation, after a thorough review of our guidelines and standards, it has come to our attention that there has been a failure to abide by our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion guidelines during your time as a volunteer. Unfortunately, based on the situation, we have made the difficult decision to have you step down from your volunteer position, effective immediately.

Once news of the society’s actions became public, the society had two choices: It could either apologize or defend its actions. It chose the latter option, which is unsurprising given that the volunteer manager who signed the above letter has her pronouns in her signature line. You can see this obeisance to the pronoun gods in the “Executive Vice President, General Counsel Pronouns: She/Her” sent to staff:

Yesterday, a video was posted online about a National MS Society self-help group leader who was recently asked to step down from her position. This video has since gone viral, and I know many of you have received questions. Here’s what we want you to know. We expect National MS Society volunteers to uphold the values outlined in our Inclusion Policy. This is especially true for those serving as self-help group leaders. This important position is responsible for creating a safe and inclusive space for people affected by MS to confide in and support one another.

We celebrate learning and personal growth. We would not dismiss a volunteer because they asked questions about the Society’s inclusive practices.

Volunteers are the lifeforce of our organization, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who contributes their time, talent, and energy to helping people with MS live their best lives. Anytime the difficult decision is made to part ways with a volunteer it is made with thought and care.

No one should ever feel unsafe at work. We are doing everything we can to support the staff involved in this situation. You are welcome to share the information above with any constituents who reach out to you for more information, but please refrain from posting or engaging directly on social media. For documentation, please share any correspondence to [redacted]. If you receive any media requests, please alert Gena Hyde and Emily Wilson. If you need additional support in responding, please work with your department head. If you are experiencing harassment or feeling unsafe, please reach out to me. Take care of yourself and each other,

The society then released a public statement about the public outrage regarding its decision to jettison Fran from expressing confusion about those “transgender” shibboleths. After boasting about itself, this is what it has to say regarding Fran:

Recently, a volunteer, Fran Itkoff, was asked to step away from her role because of statements that were viewed as not aligning with our policy of inclusion. Fran has been a valued member of our volunteer team for more than 60 years. We believe that our staff acted with the best of intentions and did their best to navigate a challenging issue. As an organization, we are in a continued conversation about assuring that our diversity, equity and inclusion policies evolve in service of our mission, and will reach out to Fran in service of this goal.

I’d like to hone in on one phrase, namely, that the staff “did their best to navigate a challenging issue.” Normal people ask, “What the heck is challenging about an elderly lady’s confusion over the sudden requirement that everyone identify their pronouns, regardless of whether those ancient English-language constructs align with a person’s sex?”

However, much as I deeply oppose how woke the National MS Society has obviously become, they’re right to say that it’s a “challenging issue.” That’s because Justice Neil Gorsuch, in 2020, wrote a decision ignoring the plain meaning of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which was that “sex” referred to men and women. Instead, he held that the phrase barring workplace discrimination “because of sex” extended to sexual orientation and so-called “gender identity.” As long as Bostock v. Clayton County is the last word on interpreting the Civil Rights Act, employers, in fact, are stuck with figuring out how to “navigate a challenging issue.”

Unless we want this status quo to continue, with mentally ill people and their enablers imposing thought control on normal people, one of two things must happen: Either the Supreme Court must review and reverse Gorsuch’s nonsensical holding, or Congress must pass legislation clarifying that so-called “gender identity” is not a real thing nor is it protected under the Civil Rights Act. Until that happens, Fran won’t be the only one out of a job, whether as a paid employee or a volunteer.

Image: Fran Itkoff, the gender-identity renegade. YouTube screen grab.