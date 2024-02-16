Could the reactivation of FISA’s warrantless searches eventually be used to police thought crimes?

The Republican House had unceremoniously sent forward a bill that would reauthorize Section 702, a highly-controversial provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), but yesterday, over a little too much negative press, they temporarily shelved the vote. Without congressional intervention, Section 702 is set to expire in a little over two months.

FISA was originally meant to target noncitizens abroad, especially suspected terrorists, but somewhere along the way, the trawl net snared suspicious, non-woke, non-PhD, MAGA-like, presidential candidates who talked about draining the swamp of Washington D.C. and rooting out the corruption plauging the people.

Some federal agencies, and even entrenched bureaucrats, have been known to use (weaponize) their positions of authority to generate little white lies for financial or political reasons. That golden shower (Steele dossier) was an honest mistake, and will never happen again—no malice intended, they just got “flawed” intelligence and were simply trying to ensure “democracy” survived.

Let’s just pretend though, with the emerging brain-computer interface (BCI) technology pioneered by Elon Musk’s Neuralink, could warrantless searches for “dangerous thoughts” become a reality? (Musk has already proclaimed that the ultimate goal of NeuraLink is to merge human thought with AI.)

If Neuralink technology continues to move towards the company’s stated goal of merging human minds and AI, could we be opening up a Pandora’s Box of illegal surveillance?

After all the mischief and damage done to President Trump and the American citizenry by the FISA court, why would House Republicans sustain Section 702?

With deep-state bureaucrats writing the rules for future-thought, what could possibly go wrong?

So, what are you thinking?

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.