London’s government renames railway lines to celebrate the ‘diversity’ of migrants

According to a report out at Breitbart News today, Sadiq Khan has just announced that the major rebrand of London’s overground railway system is now finalized; earlier today, he revealed that all six branches would be christened with names which had been derived from “political ideas, social issues, and migration” in a move that at this point, will cost taxpayers around £6.3 million.

Reported by Ross Lydall of U.K. outlet The Standard, Khan said this of the announcement:

‘In re-imagining London’s Tube map, we are also honouring [sic] and celebrating different parts of London’s unique local history and culture. The new names and colours [sic] have been chosen through engagement with passengers, historians and local communities, reflecting the heritage and diversity of our amazing city.’

So what does Khan mean by diversity? The migrant groomers of Rochdale who hailed from Pakistan and Afghanistan? The Islamic State soldier who murdered David Amess? The Nigerian men who hacked Lee Rigby to death? The Muslim suicide bomber of Manchester? The Pakistani who mowed down pedestrians on the London Bridge? Maybe this?

How about this guy here?

Or this gal?

All those “part and parcel” considerations (jihadi terrorism and Sharia culture) of which Khan reminded us when living in a big city? Well yes, that’s exactly what he means, because Khan certainly isn’t a pro-West kind of guy. In fact, I half-expected the lines to be named “Jihadi John” (the British man known for his videos decapitating prisoners held by ISIS) or “Allahu Akbar” but thankfully, we’re not (yet) there.

One of the lines will be the Windrush Line, homage to the ship that dropped off a boatload of migrants from the West Indies in 1948; two others will be the Suffragette Line and the Lioness Line, tributes to “women’s interests” although such gendered language in today’s day and age leads me to believe those won’t last too long; still another will be the Weaver Line, which is an ode to the third-worlders who live in a district that manufactures a lot of textiles. Charming.

This is standard operating procedure for leftist officials and their armies of bureaucrats. They utterly destroy things, then take some superficial “action” and blow a stuffload of money in the process—in this case, “only” a millions—only to leave the public with a product/service/initiative they didn’t want or need. While consultants, firms, and a publisher are going to score a big city contract to redo the graphics and run public relations and marketing campaigns, the people get higher taxes and the “opportunity” to test their navigational skills as they relearn the overground routes.

The native and cultural English are not welcome in their own city, and Sadiq Khan wants to make sure they know it.

Image: The Big Lunch, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.