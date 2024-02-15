Biden's plan to give Palestinians a state is a mess in the making

"Uncle Joe" has been loyal to Israel until "Bibi's" war lasted too long for our president's political tolerance so it has come time to pull the Persian tug out from under Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu since the latter intends to complete his goal of reducing the risk of a third Holocaust.

There is no love lost between Bibi and Biden, nor was there any lost between Obama and Bibi.

Over the last few years Bibi has become Israel's Trump. The Israeli left has deserted him, the Israeli AG is pursuing him for corruption, the Israeli right, out of political necessity, dragged him too far in their direction, Israel's liberal mass media revere him as their convenient pin cushion, and then we have the Hamas war and intelligence breakdown.

Yes, the buck eventually stops wherever it chooses and the leader in the desk seat becomes the casualty. Few, if any, can duck the consequences. Even lovable Bill Clinton was taken to the cleaners.

Bibi's fate is partially a reflection of his success because he made enemies while accomplishing his own many achievements and eventually any politician, who remains in office for an extended period, must make a lot of decisions which wind up riling just about every political faction. This happened to Churchill, to Lyndon Baines Johnson, to Martin Luther King, Jr, it happened even to Moses and Julius Caesar.

The Palestinians' leadership is corrupt. It has always placed self-aggrandizement before its people and the Palestinians, themselves, have generally failed themselves because they were always driven by a false narrative they came to believe and which worked, i.e.. victimhood. They made their own bed but never chose to sleep in it, becoming the world's migraine headache, but they were able to finesse the fact that they rejected every opportunity to live in peace with their neighbor.

Time will tell. It always does. Being the cynic, I was born to be, I am not optimistic.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License