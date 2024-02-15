Joe Biden does deserve credit for everything he has done

We keep hearing from the media, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and other Democrats that the only reason Biden has poor ratings is because the public just doesn’t understand how great his policies really are. They think he and Harris deserve more credit, and tout what they call, “achievements.” That way, we the little people might be able to grasp how competent the administration is. I know that the media, Biden, and other Democrats want to be completely transparent with things Biden has done; after all they are very worried about misinformation interfering in the outcome of a free and fair election.

I say… go for it. I think it would be great if he brags about everything he has done to the American people and the world over the last three years.

He could start with his legislative “achievements” of which he is very proud; he says they are greater achievements than any previous president. Strangely, his biggest achievements always seem to involve massive government spending as America runs up record debt.

Biden should take credit for the “American Rescue Plan” where he and the Democrats flooded the U.S. with around two trillion dollars to buy votes. Biden continues to falsely claim that he inherited a disastrous economy, when the economy was already roaring; see 2020 data here and here.

He should also get credit for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and then explain why he and other Democrats continue to demand adherence to racist prevailing wage laws which have oppressed taxpayers and minorities for over ninety years.

When he talks about the Inflation Reduction Act, he shouldn’t be so shy! He should be transparent, and acknowledge that it was never meant to pay for itself or reduce inflation, but take the credit he deserves, and brag about being the president who made the biggest “investment” into “clean” energy in American history—a “green” slush fund doesn’t have the same ring.

Biden is also very proud of helping very wealthy companies with the CHIPS and Science Act. Intel has a market value of $187 billion, and had $25 billion in cash at the end of 2023. Wouldn’t it have been smarter to just start requiring companies to buy their computer chips from American sources by 2027 for national security purposes instead of giving huge taxpayer handouts to very rich companies?

After this, he could get to how he kept his campaign promises.

He could tell the public that he kept his word on erasing our borders by signing a huge number of executive orders as soon as he took office to reverse Trump’s policies that were pro-American sovereignty. Then he can explain why he won’t just reverse those executive orders now that he pretends he wants a border. Instead he blames Trump and Republicans for the chaos consuming our nation.

And he can count on the sycophant media to go along with this fiction. Democrats trashed Trump as a “racist” and a “xenophone” for securing the border, and they only pretend to care now because the polls are bad.

Biden should tell the public that he is keeping his focus on destroying the oil, natural gas, and coal industries. He should be proud that his policies made it so the poor and middle classes can’t afford utilities, gas, or groceries, since that’s the obvious result.

He should take credit for dictatorially and unconstitutionally making the government pay for students’ debts. He should tell the young how fortunate they are that they have a president who cares so little about the Constitution, separation of powers, and private wealth.

Here are a few other things he should crow about:

Making girls and women compete against men in sports, and making the sexes share locker room spaces.

Breaking the glass ceiling and appointing the first black woman to the Supreme Court, despite the fact she was unable to define what a woman is.

Firing women and others who refused to take a vaccine. (I thought he believed that women could make their own choices regarding their bodies?)

Biden can be very proud that government jobs throughout the country have hit a record 23.1 million in January 2024. Democrats love big government.

Building up the financing of the Mexican cartels while destroying the finances of cities throughout the United States.

Getting prices of oil much higher so Iran and Russia can finance their wars and terrorism.

So I look forward to full transparency and applaud the media for tackling any misinformation that could interfere in the election.

