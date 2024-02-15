Lovebirds: Weiner's ex dates Soros's son

Huma Abedin is trading up.

The the now ex-wife of washed-up pedophile New York politician Anthony Weiner is reportedly now dating Alex Soros, leftist heir to the billionaire "stateless statesman" himself.

Fox News calls them a "power couple."

MSNBC contributor Huma Abedin revealed on Valentine's Day that she has started dating the son of billionaire liberal donor George Soros. Abedin, the 47-year-old longtime aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, shared a photo posted by 38-year-old Alex Soros on Instagram, showing the pair cozying up behind a table full of roses at a restaurant booth in Paris. The debut of the progressive power couple comes seven years after she divorced from her first husband, disgraced Democratic politician Anthony Weiner. Abedin has been a staunch Clinton ally since she began interning for her in the White House back in 1996. She went on to work for her as a top aide in the State Department, the Clinton Foundation as well as Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. She joined MSNBC in 2022.

I checked Abedin's Instagram and don't see the photo, which could mean that Soros told her to take it down. Maybe he wanted privacy, the way royals do. Or maybe it's not quite a romance. Soros doesn't have anything up, either. Maybe Huma just wants people to think she's the main squeeze of the Democrat's biggest moneybag. Or maybe they have multiple accounts, or I don't know how to look for the item.

In any case, the Internet is forever, so the photo was all over Twitter, but some were skeptical:

Isn’t Alex Soros gay? Fairly sure he is. So is this a cover?



He is 38 and a multi billionaire. Huma is 47 divorced and a kid. So it might be a relationship to hide his gay status? pic.twitter.com/wTBrOtlOs1 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 15, 2024

Who are these people? I see a dewy-eyed look of love from Abedin, and the usual grinning mask from Soros, so who knows if it's "love" as normal people understand it?

Neither of them projects anything like that elsewhere on their Instagrams.

Huma's Instagram, which boasts 92,000 followers, is a frightfully narcissist collection of pics and poses suggesting someone addicted to being an internet "influencer." She goes to red-carpet openings, museum openings, fashion, and Hollywood-oriented events, in many fancy new gowns. She gushes about posing with celebrities from the Hollywood chi-chi crowd.

She hails "Devil Wears Prada" eminence grise of fashion Anna Wintour with this mash note:

To Anna Wintour, you have taught me so much about how to live authentically and fully. I just have so much love and gratitude for all the ways you make my life better and happier.

Really? She's worse than characters like Kamala Harris, who is also highly Instagram-focused.

Nothing much about her kid or dog or things she might supposedly love doing.

Alex Soros's page is similarly braggadocious, except that he likes to try to make himself appear to be around a lot of power, as well as a "deep" thinker, addressing forums like Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum. It's comical, because he had been laughed at for his bibble-babble at one of those discussion forums this year. Nothing about ski trips or driving fast cars or any other rich man's hobby, just him and his "deep" thinking, which is generally all about how to Get Turmp.

Based on the photo, it might be "love for Huma" but Soros looks as plastic as ever, so who knows? Whatever it is, in its own way, it sounds like a match made in progressive heaven, the joining of two royal houses of power, with "love" secondary. Such is the state of the leftist oligarchy these days.

But they could be useful to one another. Just consider:

Huma, a onetime senior Clinton Foundation official, the world's skeeziest charity cum bribery vehicle, hooks up with top Democrat donor Alex Soros, who with unintentional comedy says wants to take the money out of politics, ... but only splashes out his tens of millions because the other side is doing it.

For Huma, who shucked Weiner after the latter went to jail for pervy acts with an underaged girl and thus, wore out his usefulness, getting close to Soros means money, lots of money, and a life of luxury and lots of new designer clothes.

For Soros, the getting close to Huma means getting close to existing political power, lots of it, even though he already has plenty of, having visited the White House more than 20 times, according to the Fox report, and hanging out with people like Pope Francis no doubt giving the addled old Argentinian "advice" otherwise.

It shows the decadence of the left and the fact that the left is a tight little collection of royal houses, never once venturing outside its bubble to interact with "the deplorables." It's an exclusive club and it keeps to itself, issuing orders from on high about how things are going to be for all those deplorables through green regulations and other impoverishing measures.

What a loathesome picture. There they are, showing off their version of "love." As someone once said about Thomas Carlyle and his wife (and I paraphrase) -- it's a good thing they met each other, so as to make only two people miserable instead of four.

Image Twitter screen shot.