Joe Biden: rare earths, rarer leadership

When Joe Biden became president America was energy independent, an exporter of energy. He ended that enviable state of affairs “on day one.” Biden’s anti-American no-reliable energy policies have badly damaged America, while encouraging America’s enemies, particularly China. This is evident in rare earth mining and processing, where China has cornered the world market. Wyoming can change that:

There’s a modern-day gold rush happening in the attempt to dig green-energy rare earth minerals out of the ground. Some believe Wyoming could be America’s answer to China’s lock on the market. And one of a handful of Wyoming companies in the rush may have hit the mother lode. American Rare Earths Inc. has its sights on thousands of acres of land near Wheatland, Wyoming. The company disclosed in a technical report on Wednesday that it found 64% more rare earth minerals than it had originally envisioned in a March 2023 assessment of the land.

Graphic: Twitter (X) screenshot

The newly disclosed figure of 2.34 billion metric tons of rare earth minerals found southwest of Wheatland by American Rare Earths Inc. could dwarf in size the 1.2 million metric ton estimates in northeastern Wyoming that one of its competitors claimed was one of the biggest discoveries in the world. A metric ton equals about 2,200 pounds while a ton is 2,000 pounds. “This exceeded our wildest dreams, and we only drilled on about 25% of the property,” said Donald Swartz, CEO of American Rare Earths. The company is the U.S.-based unit of an Australian-founded exploration company working in Wyoming.

There’s reason to believe this find will be, by far, the biggest in the world.

“These results are illustrative of the enormous potential of the project,” Swartz told Cowboy State Daily. “Typically, you’ll see the resource decrease as infill drilling takes place – instead we’re seeing the opposite, with only 25% of the project being drilled to this point.” The rare earth minerals bonanza is the result of consumers starved for magnet metals integral to the green transition to electric vehicles, wind turbines, consumer goods, robots and military drones, missiles and chips needed for sophisticated computing power. American Rare Earths wants to mine and process these metals – particularly neodymium and praseodymium – through its Wyoming Rare (USA) Inc. unit.

America is essentially dependent on China for the operation of our military. Legal Insurrection adds context:

The last time we visited the issue of rare earth minerals at Legal Insurrection, the Chinese had shut down the export of 2 important rare earth metals used in semiconductor manufacture: gallium and germanium. In December, China imposed a trade ban on rare earth extraction equipment. The second shot was new trade ban imposed by China on specialized rare earth production equipment, which means rivals will have to develop their own processes for extracting commercial quantities of metals needed in a variety of technologies. Rare earths have been a Chinese specialty for decades thanks to large deposits of ore and through the application of smart mining and treatment methods which evolved just in time to catch surging demand. While not household names it would not be possible to run the modern world without neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, or dysprosium, four of the 17 elements that make up the rare earth family.

For the entire Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA), its front puppet Joe Biden has consistently acted to damage America’s energy independence and military primacy. His malign actions have directly benefited America’s enemies, particularly China. I’ve frequently wondered if Biden were trying to damage America to the benefit of our enemies, what would he be doing differently?

For the past three years we’ve been consistently learning more and more about the Biden family’s lucrative connections to China and other enemy nations. Coincidentally or not, so much of what Biden has done at the bidding of his handlers has benefited China and damaged America. Should we go to war with China, they could starve us of many of the essentials for any modern military, and the MMPA has done nothing to address that vulnerability.

How can one explain Biden’s allowing a Chinese intelligence-gathering platform to cross the United States unmolested, hovering over key military installations, sending its take to Chinese satellites? How can allowing tens of thousands of military-aged, single Chinese men to illegally cross the border be anything other than purposeful?

The Wyoming discovery has the potential to erase China’s rare earth dominance and with it, China’s ability to hold hostage our national security. Biden will soon have the opportunity to demonstrate to which country he owes allegiance. Will he fast-track the permits needed to exploit that find, will he boost Wyoming’s and America’s economies, or continue to give Americans cause to believe he’s compromised by our most dangerous enemy?

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.