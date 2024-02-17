A pair of dreamers

Klaus Schwab founded the World Economic Forum (WEF) in January of 1971. His nonprofit foundation was built on a dream of world governance. In October of the same year John Lennon released his hit song “Imagine.” Schwab should have adopted Lennon’s tune for the official anthem for his world enterprise. A quick perusal of Lennon’s lyrics reveals a striking agreement with the stated mission of the WEF.

Let’s start with a quick summary of the lyrics we are all familiar with. Lennon was 31 years old when he penned “Imagine”. Imagine there’re no countries, nothing to kill or die for, no religion too. Imagine no possessions, no greed or hunger, a brotherhood of man. Imagine all the people living life in peace.

He was certainly not the only one. Klaus Schwab (just two years older) had founded his own nonprofit that paralleled Lennon's dream. Shwab’s vision was a bold and practical one that would lead to a worldwide enterprise dedicated to installing a Godless utopia on earth. This utopia had all the earmarks of a Marxist/Fascist project.

Let’s examine his own description of his aims. The mission statement for the WEF defines itself as an “International organization for public private cooperation.” This short statement reveals the underlying philosophy. First, we see that this “international” organization is dedicated to the dissolution of nation states. Public private cooperation sounds like an admirable goal until you understand that the private business becomes a pawn of the public government. The business cooperates with the government, or it goes out of business. This is pure fascism. A global empire under the direction of the WEF is the stated goal. Schwab’s essay, “The Fourth Industrial Revolution” makes this clear; “The more nationalism and isolationism pervade the global polity, the greater chance that global governance loses its relevance and becomes ineffective.”

The WEF has a peculiar affinity for the advice of children, listening intently to Greta Thunberg for example. More from Klaus’ essay; “The biggest change in the world today is that the young don’t learn from the old, they teach the old about the world today.” Say what? This theme is echoed by a frequent lecturer at WEF confabs named Rachel Botsman, who is an Oxford professor as well as an author of several books, one of which is titled What’s Mine is Yours. In true Marxist fashion she says, “The power is the employee not the employer,” and “Employees become less deferential to their managers.” Also, she says “It is not the individual, it is the system that is broken.” So, Klaus would like to see children shake off their duty to their parents and Rachel wants employees to resist the authority of their employers. Is this not a glimpse of the Marxist utopia of the future?

Finally, we need to ponder the profound nature of another Klaus quote, “We believe that progress happens by bringing people together, people of all walks of life who have the drive and influence to make positive change.” I get it. “And the world will live as one” at least in the minds of John and Klaus.

Image: World Economic Forum