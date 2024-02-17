In an era of free speech, sexual freedom, and lax moral and ethical standards, it is no wonder that societal cohesion is rapidly declining.

A return to a more structured and disciplined society is urgently needed or the descent into social chaos is inevitable.

Censorship is now a hot issue.

In my opinion, there is good and bad censorship, so it is important to agree on what forms of censorship are necessary for the preservation of an orderly society, because bad censorship can lead to an overly oppressive and unjust authoritarian state.

But here is what I call 'good' censorship':

Children are our most important resource.

Early on, especially young impressionable children, should be protected from social predation by censoring their exposure to predatory material which can severely impact their wholesome development and lead to dysfunctional adult lifestyles later on in life.

Parental responsibility includes providing the right kind of censorship and is of paramount importance, especially for very young impressionable children. Parents should censor bad material as much as possible, focusing on the kind of information and role models that their children are exposed to and participate in, once they start entering society at large and enter the decaying public school system.

Unfortunately, not everyone can afford a top quality private or religious school, so monitoring and commenting on the information, addictive behavior, bad and good role models that your children are being exposed to is a vital necessity.

There are certain types of content that are commonly considered inappropriate or harmful for children and may warrant censorship. Some examples include:

Images or descriptions of violence that are excessively graphic or realistic can be disturbing and potentially traumatizing for children.

Material that is explicit or pornographic is inappropriate for children.

Content that promotes discrimination, bigotry, or hatred towards individuals or groups based on factors such as race, religion, ethnicity, and gender should be censored to protect children from exposure to harmful ideologies.

Language that is excessively vulgar or offensive should be censored in children’s media to teach age-appropriate standards of decency.

Depictions of substance abuse or glorification of drug and alcohol use should be censored for children to discourage harmful addictive behaviors.

Themes such as death, illness, and other adult topics may need to be handled with sensitivity or censored altogether in content targeted at children, depending on their age and maturity level.

Images or illustrations that are sexually suggestive or otherwise inappropriate for children should be censored to maintain a safe and age-appropriate environment.

Parental guidance and supervision play a crucial role in helping children navigate media content and understand what is appropriate for them. This is why it is probably wise to keep children and young teens off of social media since it stifles and limits vocal communication skills with parents and other humans in general.

There are certain types of content that many societies agree should be restricted or censored, even for adults. Some examples include:

Material depicting the sexual abuse or exploitation of children, especially pedophilia, is universally condemned and illegal in most jurisdictions.

Graphic and gratuitous depictions of violence, particularly when it involves real harm to humans or animals, may be considered inappropriate for public consumption regardless of age.

Content that promotes hatred, discrimination, or violence against individuals or groups based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, or disability can have harmful societal effects and may be subject to censorship.

While attitudes toward sexual content vary in a promiscuous society, there is often a consensus that extremely explicit or pornographic material should be subject to some form of restriction, especially when it comes to public distribution.

Material that glorifies or normalizes torture, cruelty, or other forms of extreme suffering may be considered too disturbing or morally or ethically objectionable for unrestricted viewing.

Slander and defamation content that spreads false information or maliciously attacks the reputation or character of individuals or organizations without evidence can have serious consequences and should be subject to legal restrictions.

Unauthorized distribution or reproduction of copyrighted material is illegal in many jurisdictions and may be subject to censorship or other enforcement actions.

Content that poses a clear and immediate threat to national security, such as instructions for making weapons or inciting terrorism, may be subject to censorship to protect public safety.

A history of unbridled free speech, deep-state conniving, and sensational or wild artistic expression on the internet and elsewhere has created a backlash of bad censorship often based on ideological grounds. The media and elites seek to politicize every aspect of social behavior thus spawning a censoriously unjust, authoritarian collusion between government, corporations, and institutions. This trend is starting to seriously oppress the general public by destroying the fundamental heterosexual family unit, public trust, and creating too many financially struggling individuals with much less hope of upward mobility. We desperately need more good censorship and the other kind.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License