New Poll: 86% of voters say only American citizens should be allowed to vote

According to an exclusive Breitbart News item published yesterday:

The overwhelming majority of general election voters say only American citizens should be allowed to vote in United States elections, a new poll exclusively shared with Breitbart News finds.

Author John Binder reported that the data came from a survey sample of “1,000 general election voters” and that the “overwhelming majority” number rang in at 85.5%, which is around 6-in-7 of the polled voters. Furthermore, the opinion that only American citizens should vote in American elections wasn’t exclusive to the federal level, but the “municipal level” as well.

Now, I’d like to know where this other 14.5% is, that 1-in-7 person who thinks non-citizens should be allowed to vote, because I’m just going to go out on a limb here and assume that he/she/it is a Democrat voter. And, just as much as the party and voter base supports noncitizens voting in our elections, they also support elections by mail—but I’m wondering if any of these Democrat voters have followed the mail-in-ballots-and-illegals-voting plank to its logical conclusion? I highly doubt it.

If they believe noncitizens should be allowed to vote, and mail-in ballots are a legitimate way to conduct elections, then why not just mail every person in the world a ballot? That’s obviously the logical conclusion to what they’re advocating.

Don’t the people in Portugal have political opinions? Can the Chinese communists vote too? What about Milei’s supporters in Argentina? Milei’s detractors? Putin? Can Vladimir Putin get a ballot? Iran? Hamas, or what the left calls the “Palestinian” people? What about Israelis? Would the Democrats support their “right” to vote?

Maybe, to save time and postage, we could just print out tens of billions of ballots—just to be safe and make sure we’ve got everyone in the world covered—and fill them out right here at home. After-all, many of the mail-in voters do that anyway; recall this, from The Heartland Institute via Yahoo News:

A new poll by The Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Reports found one-in-five voters who cast mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election admit to participating in at least one kind of voter fraud. When asked, ‘During the 2020 election, did you fill out a ballot, in part or in full, on behalf of a friend or family member, such as a spouse or child?’, 21% of respondents who said they voted by mail answered ‘yes.’ (Filling out a ballot for someone else is illegal in all states, although many states allow people to assist others with voting.) Additionally, 17% of mail-in voters said they voted ‘in a state where you were no longer a permanent resident.’ Seventeen percent of mail-in voters also admitted to signing a ‘ballot or ballot envelope on behalf of a friend or family member.’ (Both voting in a state where you are no longer a permanent resident and forging a signature on a ballot or ballot envelope are fraudulent activities that invalidate votes, when caught by election officials.) According to election data, more than 43 percent of 2020 voters cast ballots by mail, the highest percentage in U.S. history.

As a side note, Pew Research found that “Biden voters [were] nearly twice as likely as Trump voters to say they voted by mail” according to post-election data.

And, if filling out ballots on behalf of another person is going to be the new rallying cry, then do animals get a say too? (Especially with “trans” ideology quickly becoming the Democrat left’s “settled science” platform.) If illegal votes now count, then can I get a ballot for my Yorkie? I’m pretty sure Indy likes his cozy first world dog life, and if he had a say, he’d definitely be a Trump supporter because he certainly doesn’t want to starve and he likes having a roof over his head.

If not citizenship, are there any standards a person must meet in order to vote? Do they have to be able to read? Do they have to be a certain age? If they’re mentally ill and have multiple personalities, does each personality get a vote? Can a person still vote in American elections if they’re not citizens, are new to the area after a hike through the Mexican desert, and openly announce that they’re here to undermine America’s founding principles because it suits them?

Confirmed: Migrants for Biden 2024 pic.twitter.com/HEK8lVhonD — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) February 5, 2024

Here’s another statistic to consider: 1-in-3 Democrats is just as stupid as the other two.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.