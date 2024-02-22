Joe Biden: everything he touches...

In the same galaxy, a long time ago, my police division commander duties included supervising an animal control section. The law in our community, which was common across the country, was simple. When a dog bit someone, if the skin was broken, the animal was quarantined to check for rabies. The owner could, depending on circumstances, be fined, and the animal destroyed. A dog that bit more than one person would be destroyed.

But it’s not the dog’s fault! True, which is why the owner could be fined, but the law recognized human safety comes first. If it happened more than once, the owner was deemed unable, or unwilling, to protect others from their animal.

Then there's Joe Biden.

Graphic: Canines take bite out of KPRT 130130-A-IX573-014. Wikimedia Commons.org. Public Domain.

President Biden has given first dog Commander to relatives, the White House said Wednesday following revelations of more brutal attacks on Secret Service employees — including a case in which White House tours were suspended to mop up blood from the floor of the East Wing and another attack in which an agent suffered a “severe deep open wound” at Biden’s Delaware vacation home. Commander’s propensity for biting Secret Service members was first revealed by The Post in July 2023, with internal documents showing at least seven agents were injured — but the president didn’t immediately part with the German shepherd after reportedly claiming that an agent lied about an attack by his prior dog, Major, who also was re-homed after also terrorizing protective agency staff and others.

Secret Service agents must be in close proximity to those they protect, are sworn to secrecy and will give their lives if necessary. Were the Bidens appropriately grateful of that sacrifice? We’ve long known about attacks on the Secret Service and others by Biden German Shepards, but a FOIA request has revealed at least 24 more, like this:

“[The agent] heard the voice of what [he/she] believes to be FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden yelling ‘[redacted quote].’ Commander ran towards the direction of post [redacted] booth and bit [the agent] in the left forearm, [c]ausing a severe deep open wound,” an incident report said. “As [a] result of the attack [the agent] started to loose [sic] a significant amount of blood from [redacted pronoun] arm. [The agent] remained calm and walked away from the area looking for help. … [The agent] received six (6) stitches in the left hand forearm and antibiotics for the wound.” Although documents say the agent served out their shift after receiving stitches on site, an email from July 29 said they were “enroute [sic] to the hospital at this time.”

Imagine the plight of Secret Service agents, required not only to be constantly aware of potential threats against protectees, but threats to themselves by the Biden’s aggressive dogs and unable to protect themselves or complain.

In another newly revealed attack, on June 15, 2023, Commander bit an agent “inside of the Kennedy Garden” adjacent to the East Wing, where the first lady’s office is located, as they were walking to the driveway to help move parked trucks. “Video of the incident shows [the agent] enter the Kennedy Garden while Commander, who was off the leash and on the opposite side of the garden at the time, run at a high rate of speed towards [the agent and] jump towards [the agent] and take [them] to the ground,” a report says. The agent “sustained an injury to [their] left arm (‘deep bite’) that reportedly needed stitches.” “East Wing Tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to blood from the incident being on the floors in the area of the [lobby connecting the East Wing to the White House],” the document says.

“Off the leash,” which clearly indicates the Bidens, knowing of their animal’s violent tendencies, didn’t care for the safety of those that would willingly give their lives to protect them. Why would these agents sustain bite marks on their left forearms? They willingly presented them—their non-gun arm—to the dog’s jaws to prevent damage to their shooting arm, throat, and other vital parts.

The White House said Wednesday that the first family has parted ways with Commander after similarly separating with first dog Major — also a German shepherd — in 2021 following a spate of attacks that included biting Secret Service members every day for more than a week, according to records.

Supposedly the Bidens gave a few agents flowers, but they didn’t do what decent, rational people would have done: get rid of the dog and the threat to the people willing to give their lives for them. Joe even blamed the Secret Service, claiming they were MAGA enemies spying on him. It’s often said dogs take on the personalities of their owners. Everything the Bidens touch, including both of their dogs, are living testament to the truth of that aphorism.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.