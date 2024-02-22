A recent Joe Biden promo shows that he’s held together by videotape editing

The current debate in American politics is a sad one. It’s called “Your candidate is more senile than mine.” However, much as leftists (plus Nikki Haley) try to say that Donald Trump shows the same cognitive decline as Joe Biden, anyone can see that this isn’t true. Trump is the same as he ever was; Joe Biden is being held together by duct tape (or, in his case, carefully edited videotape).

When it comes to Donald Trump, what you see is what you get…and what you’ve always gotten. He is the modern equivalent of Oliver Cromwell’s instruction to Sir Peter Lely, his portrait painter, that the painting should be honest, showing “warts and all.” Trump is now as he always has been.

Trump is a master of puffery (which is not the same, factually or legally, as lying). He speaks discursively, taking an endless amount of time to get to his point, but he always gets there at last. He’s repetitive, which is something a good salesman needs to be. He can speak telegraphically, packing enormous content into short phrases (e.g. “build the wall” became his visually effective shorthand for the problems of illegal immigration and the need for a fix). And he openly and often childishly insults his enemies. Trump is still Trump.

Joe Biden, however, is a shell of himself. Just compare Biden in 2012, a mere 12 years ago, when he was debating Paul Ryan with a recent appearance. In this first video, he’s a bully and a liar who completely intimidates Paul Ryan. Biden’s lack of intelligence shows in the stupid political positions he takes, but he’s totally on the ball:

In this second video, he’s barely sentient:

Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden's diminished mental fitness pic.twitter.com/u1ToosAKyz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024

The latest example of Biden’s mental decline comes directly from the White House. Someone there decided that Biden needed to get out in front to promote the National Security Bill that massively funds Ukraine, somewhat funds Israel, balances the funds to Israel with funds to Hamas, and completely ignores America’s own border. The video is only two minutes long but, as Joe Concha points out, it has 28 cuts (very obvious cuts).

So when you've worked on the producing end as I did in my former life, some things are painfully easy to spot when the post-edit is complete.



In this case, I counted 28 cuts in this 2 minute video. 28. In something this short, *maybe* you do 5-6 cuts max. https://t.co/2xS3cSacst — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 21, 2024

I got motion-sick watching that.

It’s true that quick cuts are often used to add a little energy to what modern audiences perceive as the “flatness” of someone just speaking. They want different angles. Additionally, people speaking extemporaneously in their own videos and podcasts sometimes use it to eliminate errors, gaps, or filler words.

It’s different when someone is relying on a script. In that case, Concha is correct that there here should be a minimal number of cuts. Too many cuts are a giveaway that the speaker was incapable of following the script. Biden clearly has a TelePrompter in front of him but he still cannot along. You can imagine the endless number of takes to get those 28 little pieces.

Biden is broken. He’s long been morally broken, but now he’s mentally broken, too. In this respect, he is the perfect representative of a Democrat party that went off the tracks a few decades ago.

Just think of Oscar Wilde’s famous The Picture of Dorian Gray, in which a man sells his soul to remain forever youthful in appearance, with his aging playing out on an utterly grotesque portrait hidden in his attic. When it comes to the Democrat party, which hides behind actors, academics, and botoxed politicians, Biden is their Picture of Dorian Gray, fully out of the closet.

Image: Joe “Dorian Gray” Biden by Andrea Widburg