Embattled Democrat mayor accused of using police as personal ‘Gestapo’ to target those who didn’t support her campaign

By now, you’ve probably heard of Tiffany Henyard, the embattled Biden-loving Democrat mayor of Dolton, Illinois, who recently came under fire for raking in a “combined salary of nearly $300k” to fund her glamorous first-class lifestyle and high-maintenance beauty routine—for context, the town’s residents have a median income of around $24,000.

But Henyard refused to concede that perhaps isn’t the best example of a civil servant and lambasted her dissenters, telling them they should be “ashamed” of themselves for daring to petition for accountability and financial transparency. (Note: all Henyard’s critics were also black.)

Well there’s been a development, and the allegations are simply scandalous. Here’s the story, from Cristina Laila at The Gateway Pundit:

Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard is now under FBI investigation for abusing her power after she shut down businesses that didn’t donate to her campaign. … One business owner told The New York Post that he made one contribution to Henyard and her minions kept coming after him demanding more money. Whe he didn’t comply, Henyard shut down his trucking business. … Tiffany Henyard reportedly used the police as her personal Gestapo to shut down more than a dozen businesses after they refused to give her money.

Here are additional details from a local Fox News outlet:

Lawrence Gardner owns a U-Haul rental and trucking business in south suburban Dolton and says he went to the FBI several months ago, frustrated that the Village of Dolton would not renew his business license. … Gardner said he's been harassed and his business raided and shut down by Dolton Police. Gardner believes it’s retaliation after he refused to make a donation to a civic event sponsored by Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard. … Dewayne Wood has been trying to renew the business license for his restaurant for nearly a year. … Wood has not talked to the FBI, but he believes he can’t get ‘Wood’s Kitchen’ approved because he has provided catering to several Dolton trustees who are engaged in a political fight with Henyard. ‘I think I've been targeted because of my association, affiliation with a certain group of people,’ Wood said. ‘The trustees. I’ve cooked for the trustees.’

Below is a must-watch clip if you want to get up to speed on what this gal is really like:

Summed up, this is what happens when you don’t pay the pizzo; it’s like Henyard is the godfather, and the police her Cosa Nostra henchmen.

Without government, gangs of marauders would prowl the streets! Oh wait….

As Murray Rothbard is quoted as saying: “The State is a gang of thieves writ large.” However, while some of these thieves are masters at their trade, some are the low-rent kind… plastering their faces on Valentine’s Day-themed billboards across town… showing up to town meetings to conduct official business dressed like knockoff Al Capone… taking first-class trips to Sin City on the city credit card... buying gold microphones for civic meetings... turning local cops into backup dancers for music videos….

