Truth drowning on the border

First, it was the accusations of agents whipping migrants. Now, we’re accusing Texas of letting migrants drown. What’s wrong with both stories? They are false. Yes, false, like it did not happen. Let’s update the situation:

The Biden administration, in a new filing to the Supreme Court, has admitted that three migrants who drowned last week died long before Border Patrol agents sought access to the Shelby Park area from Texas officials – after the administration had blasted the Lone Star state over the incident. So once again, the truth prevails but after a lie goes around and around.

The Dallas Morning News’s editorial makes a good point:

The drownings of three migrants, including two children, as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande is a tragedy in itself. It’s made all the worse by the finger-pointing and what turns out to have been a false accusation from federal authorities that the Texas Military Department could have prevented it. The statement that Border Patrol officials made about Texas only undermines already broken trust about the way the border is being managed. And it speaks to the consequences of a lack of cooperation between federal and state authorities.

I would add a couple of points:

First, this is what happens when people think that crossing the river gets them into the U.S. Who is responsible for sending that message? The Oval Office, simply put.

Secondly, the Biden administration is obsessed with fighting Texas, rather than enforcing the immigration laws, or treating the border like a border.

So people drown, because that’s what happens when people try to cross a river.

Wonder if the White House will apologize to Texas? Probably not.

