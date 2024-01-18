The DEI double down

Don’t think for a minute that the Left feels any shame after being called out or criticized for the outcomes of their big DEI push on our culture. In fact, their reaction to any type of pushback to the promotion of race or “underrepresentation” over merit is to double down. We have all witnessed the painful performances of the DEI privileged, including such all-stars as White House press secretary Karine Jean- Pierre, Energy secretary Jennifer Granholm, Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, and the DOD’s head escapee of competent thought, Lloyd Austin. Day after day, these and other DEI installees lower the bar while they endanger and embarrass us at the same time.

Claudine Gay was excoriated for her antisemitism and plagiarism by all except for those who live and breathe DEI. Gay, the recipient of unearned esteem, not to mention salary, will now be able to parlay her unfortunate fall from grace into an even more lucrative arrangement -- a multi-million dollar book deal. This “in your face” double down is courtesy of several New York publishing houses. Judging from her resignation speech oozing with victimization and faux persecution, don’t expect an ounce of humility or regret between those vaunted pages. DEI beneficiaries are not particularly good at self-reflection. They are good, however, at discounting any character flaws by crying discrimination.

Other, even more ridiculous DEI double downs have made head-on contact with our dwindling sanity. Most are familiar with the virtue signaling by United Airlines and have read about their commitment to hire more women and minorities. Last year, they touted a (literally) ground breaking graduating class of 80% women and minorities. One of the graduates said that "flying is cool," so there’s no doubt we’ll be in good hands.

Not to be outdone, the Federal Aviation Administration just told us to “hold our beer.”

“The FAA is implementing a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative that specifically targets individuals with disabilities, including “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric disorders, and other physical conditions.”

This is DEI at its most pure -- an insolent, imperious, grievance exercise. It certainly seems that the more DEI is exposed as the toxic belief system that it is, the more the proponents of this odious philosophy double down while striving to expand it beyond all logic or reason.

