Trudeau’s regime shifts its focus to a ‘net-zero’ military

Idle hands are the devil’s playground, and who has a more frivolous existence than a leftist working at the behest of any one of the West’s federal governments?

Case in point: Justin Trudeau and his thumb-twiddling comrades. They are running out of private affairs in which to meddle; they’ve already socialized all the industries; baby murder is everywhere (and snowballing); and the unalienable “rights” of the people are all but dead.

What else could they possibly find to do? Well, idle hands are drawn to mischief like a moth to the flame, and Canada’s federal government is now pursuing the ideas of creating a “net zero” military. As reported by Rebel News yesterday:

According to a Request for Proposal, Defence Construction Canada has budgeted upwards of $7 million to hire ‘net-zero’ consultants. Why? The Trudeau Liberals want a ‘net-zero’ military.

Defence Construction Canada is what’s called a “Crown corporation,” which is an enterprise that is owned by the government (it’s a state-held business). In this case, DCC’s only client is the Department of National Defence. From DCC’s website:

The principal mandate of DCC, pursuant to the Defence Production Act, is to meet the infrastructure, real property and environmental needs of the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (DND/CAF) by providing quality services.

Oh, and they want an upwards of $7 million from the taxpayers for the little scheme, which will start with a whopping two consultants for two years, for $3 million; split evenly, that means $750k per year, per consultant. Not bad for idle/frivolous government work! After two years, if the consultants and DCC mutually agree, the contract can be extended for another three years (up to 5 years total), which is where the extra allotted cash comes into play.

Now, there’s obviously no such thing as “net zero” for a modern military, because we all still live in a world where every industry, even the “clean” ones, is completely reliant upon crude oil, from R&D to production… from production to delivery… from delivery to operational use.

Ironically though, even the “net zero” scenario I described wouldn’t yield a “net zero” military. All that lithium, cobalt, and nickel has to be mined via diesel machinery; those fiberglass wind turbine blades require petroleum-based resins, while de-icing them in frosty Canada would require hundreds of gallons of jet fuel; and lubricating any metal-on-metal components of these “net zero” machines all requires… yep, you guessed it, crude oil products. (Of course, I could go on and on.)

But, I suspect that what Trudeau’s government actually has in mind regarding a “net zero” military is battery-run vehicles, charged by an electrical grid powered by “renewable” energy (wind and solar). And, my only response to that is an emphatic please do.

Don’t forget, this is the government that seriously considered using tanks against the truckers and protesters of the Freedom Convoy:

Marco Mendicino (in the grey) and David Lametti texting about how many tanks to send in to break up protests.

For context, both Mendicino and Lametti were (and still are) members of Parliament, and both are members of Canada’s Liberal Party, along with Trudeau; “Anita” is Anita Anand, Canada’s Minister of National Defence, and also a Liberal Party member.

We were all just reminded what happens to battery-run vehicles in frigid winter temperatures—which the majority of Canada sees for a majority portion of the year. So again, by all means, please do.

I would love for a government that wants to use lethal military force against its own people eliminate its reliable fleet of gas/diesel vehicles and transition entirely to unreliable (and fickle) armored golf carts, and battery-powered airplanes. An enemy so stupid it neutralizes itself? What a good deal!

