Media members panic with the record cold, worry it will derail ‘warming’ tale

The media agents can’t stand the thought of people seeing and experiencing the record cold in the United States, because they’re worried it will have an effect on the everyday person’s willingness to believe the scam that the earth is warming—so they put out this piece of propaganda:

US in deep freeze while much of the world is extra toasty? Yet again, it’s climate change Wind chills in parts of North Dakota reached minus 70 degrees (minus 56 degrees Celsius), while the heat index in Miami was more than 160 degrees warmer at 92 (33 degrees Celsius). The fourth-coldest NFL football game took place in Kansas City, while across the globe the thermometer hit a blistering 92 degrees, 12 degrees (6.8 degrees Celsius) warmer than average on Friday during tennis’ Australian Open in Melbourne. Warm temperature records fell overnight in Aruba, Curacao, parts of Argentina, Oman and Iran. If it seems as if the world has gone topsy-turvy, in a way it has. Because this all comes from what’s happening in the Arctic, where it used to be warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet. Now, it’s warming three to four times faster.

Hint: If all the things we are told cause warming, actually did, it would be warming everywhere. You wouldn’t have record cold temperatures across different climates and regions.

The people writing this garbage obviously assume people will just believe whatever they are told, and like them, do no research of their own.

Another reason I knew the article was just an agenda piece is because of what it said about the Australian Open and Melbourne—my wife and I have been watching, and it doesn’t appear to be that warm.

The article said it was a blistering 92 degrees on Friday, “12 degrees warmer” than the norm. Yet, if it were an honest article it would have said that temperature fluctuates as it always has, because there have also been a number of days that were far below the average highs, and lows. For example, Sunday the 14th has an average high of 79°, while the high only reached 71°; Monday the 15th has an average high of 79°, but temperatures only reached 73°.

Regarding the paragraph on Arctic sea ice, the article said that the temperatures in the Arctic used to be warming one to two times faster than the rest of the globe, but now it is warming three to four times faster. That is pure B.S. In December, the ice was thickening faster than normal because many areas of the Arctic were colder than normal:

For December overall, 2023 had the third highest monthly gain in the 45-year record at 2.71 million square kilometers (1.05 square miles), behind 2006 at 2.85 million square kilometers (1.10 million square miles) and 2016 at 2.78 million square kilometers (1.07 million square miles). Elsewhere, relatively cool conditions prevailed, with air temperatures 2 to 4 degrees Celsius (4 to 7 degrees Fahrenheit) below average in southwestern Alaska, easternmost Russia, Scandinavia, and southeast Greenland. Cool conditions in the Bering and southern Chukchi Seas explain the rapid ice growth there.

If it is so easy to determine that a few points of this piece are pure misinformation, people should then assume it is all misinformation to get the public to capitulate to the radical green agenda to destroy our freedom and prosperity, or at the very least, completely un-credible.

It is a long-running scam and the media members don’t care because they are in on it.

Image generated by AI.