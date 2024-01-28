« The extortion of Donald Trump | Why is no one wondering why the Trump trials have such idiotic jurors? »
January 28, 2024

The Navy is lowering its recruitment standards

By Jack Hellner

The military can't get enough recruits.
 
What is the Navy's solution? Just lower the standards.
 
Here's the latest news:

The U.S. Navy is starting to enlist individuals who didn't graduate from high school or get a GED, marking the second time in about a year that the service has opened the door to lower-performing recruits as it struggles to meet enlistment goals.

The decision follows a move in December 2022 to bring in a larger number of recruits who score very low on the Armed Services Qualification Test. Both are fairly rare steps that the other military services largely avoid or limit, even though they are all finding it increasingly difficult to attract the dwindling number of young people who can meet the military’s physical, mental and moral standards.

Under the new plan, Navy recruits without an education credential will be able to join as long as they score 50 or above on the qualification test, which is out of 99. The last time the service took individuals without education credentials was in 2000.

“We get thousands of people into our recruiting stations every year that want to join the Navy but do not have an education credential. And we just turn them away,” 
 
What could go wrong?
 
Heck, they have a Secretary of Defense who didn't seem to know that he should inform his boss when he was going to be out for awhile. 
 
Maybe they should focus on defending the country instead of on DEI.
 
Maybe they should worry about competence instead of which pronoun they use. 
 
Maybe they shouldn't have fired young healthy people who exercised their freedom of choice to not take an experimental vaccine. 
 
Maybe they should focus on defending our country against enemies instead of against the scam of climate change caused by our use of natural resources.
 
Our enemies will love fighting wars with their gas-powered vehicles when we are concentrating on charging inefficient electric vehicles.  
 
Maybe they shouldn't treat anyone who supports President Trump as an extremist or a terrorist.

Maybe they should focus on China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea instead. 

Society has been dumbed down for a long time.
 
Instead of concentrating on teaching children to read and do math so they can get out of high school and pass military tests, they have been indoctrinating children to repeat what they are told instead of to do research and ask questions. 

After all, that is what most people posing as journalists do.

They just repeat Democrat talking points to push the Democrat agenda without asking questions. They spread misinformation all the time to interfere in elections and then falsely claim they care about misinformation. 

And that is essentially what Artificial Intelligence is. Someone programs the computers and you get garbage in, garbage out.

Algorithms after all, are designed by humans.

