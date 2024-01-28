The Navy is lowering its recruitment standards

The military can't get enough recruits.

What is the Navy's solution? Just lower the standards.

Here's the latest news:

No diploma? No problem! Navy again lowers requirements as it struggles to meet recruitment goals The U.S. Navy is starting to enlist individuals who didn't graduate from high school or get a GED, marking the second time in about a year that the service has opened the door to lower-performing recruits as it struggles to meet enlistment goals. The decision follows a move in December 2022 to bring in a larger number of recruits who score very low on the Armed Services Qualification Test. Both are fairly rare steps that the other military services largely avoid or limit, even though they are all finding it increasingly difficult to attract the dwindling number of young people who can meet the military’s physical, mental and moral standards. Under the new plan, Navy recruits without an education credential will be able to join as long as they score 50 or above on the qualification test, which is out of 99. The last time the service took individuals without education credentials was in 2000. “We get thousands of people into our recruiting stations every year that want to join the Navy but do not have an education credential. And we just turn them away,”

What could go wrong?

Heck, they have a Secretary of Defense who didn't seem to know that he should inform his boss when he was going to be out for awhile.

Maybe they should focus on defending the country instead of on DEI.

Maybe they should worry about competence instead of which pronoun they use.

Maybe they shouldn't have fired young healthy people who exercised their freedom of choice to not take an experimental vaccine.

Maybe they should focus on defending our country against enemies instead of against the scam of climate change caused by our use of natural resources.

Our enemies will love fighting wars with their gas-powered vehicles when we are concentrating on charging inefficient electric vehicles.

Maybe they shouldn't treat anyone who supports President Trump as an extremist or a terrorist.