The extortion of Donald Trump

President Trump has been robbed of his freedom of speech. None of this has happened by accident. There has always been a political purpose behind the laws and the indictments and the extortion.

In the age of King John of England, the law was used to oppress. The judicial system existed then and now to keep the people in line. One of the great mythic stories from Middle Ages is that of Robin Hood, who was an outlaw on the run in Sherwood Forest with his merry men. Those men are now Rudy Giuliani and the rest of the Trump team who have been indicted.

Let’s follow the trail back to its origins, like a trail left by a dog that has a bladder problem. Governor Hochul of New York signs into law the Adult Survivors Act, a law that allows survivors of sexual assault to sue their abusers regardless of when the abuse occurred. At face value, it sounds like a good and righteous law. One of the first to file was E. Jean Carroll. She had no evidence except what she said and what she told a few friends, which was eerily similar to an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also had a photograph of her and Trump in a crowd together. President Trump claims to this day he never met her. (Do you remember everyone who was in a crowd when you were in the picture?) Nevertheless, the evidence, which was virtually nonexistent, was irrelevant. President Trump could never get a fair trial in NYC. He was found liable for sexual abuse and ordered to pay $5 million.

Of course, President Trump fumed about this. Wouldn’t you fume about a law that was specifically designed as a political attack against you and allowed no possibility of defending yourself and required no evidence?

Now another NYC jury has found Trump guilty of defamation and ordered him to pay $83.3 million. They intended to send a message, but the message they sent has the exact opposite meaning of what they intended. The whole process has proven beyond all reasonable doubt that the justice system now exists to oppress Trump, oppress his family, oppress his closest associates, and oppress his supporters.

The message sent has proven beyond all reasonable doubt that the justice system is vastly more powerful than the vote. You and I and our power to be heard through the vote is now powerless against the oppressor justice system and another omnipotent institution: the MVM (Martha’s Vineyard Media). Virtually all of the information we get is from MVM elites, who hate Trump because he dared to speak for the people.

The message being sent here is clear: anyone who dares to defy the permanent elites will be fleeced, extorted, charged, and indicted.

The American people are expected to be subservient to MVM oppressor justice, and we are to go through life with our tails between our legs because our say has no influence, even though the press says the exact opposite. Fake news.

Only President Trump has had the guts to stand against powerful elites and the MVM, and now they are trying to stick it to him by any means necessary. When they stick it to Trump, they stick it to you...and they know it, and they revel in it.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.